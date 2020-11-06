SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota women's basketball enters Crossover Classic

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota women’s basketball has accepted an invitation to play in the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic held at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The season-opening tournament is scheduled for Nov. 28-30 with the Coyotes scheduled to play three games in three days.
The four-team round-robin tournament field boasts three Associated Press Top 25 teams, including No. 17 South Dakota. Joining them in the field are No. 1 South Carolina, No. 13 Gonzaga and Oklahoma.
South Dakota, the defending Summit League regular season and tournament champions, finished 30-2 a year ago in one of the program’s most successful seasons in history. The Coyotes return three starters in Summit League Preseason Player of the Year Hannah Sjerven, preseason first-team pick Chloe Lamb and preseason second-team pick Monica Arens. Liv Korngable and Claudia Kunzer round out the senior class. Three-time Summit League Coach of the Year Dawn Plitzuweit begins her fifth season at the helm, boasting a 110-24 record with the Yotes.
The first meeting between the Coyotes and the Gamecocks came last December in Columbia. Then-No. 5 South Carolina edged out South Dakota 73-60, with the Coyotes being the lone non-conference opponent to reach 60 points inside Colonial Life Arena.
Another perennial mid-major powerhouse, Gonzaga has won 15 of the last 16 regular season West Coast Conference titles. The Zags, who finished 28-3 last year, were picked as preseason favorites again this year with reigning WCC Player of the Year Jill Townsend returning. Joining her on the All-WCC preseason team was fellow senior Jenn Wirth. The pair were two of three that averaged double-figures on a well-rounded Bulldog squad. Four-time WCC Coach of the Year Lisa Fortier enters her seventh year at Gonzaga.
Oklahoma boasted a top-20 scoring offense last season led by preseason All-Big 12 guard Taylor Robertson. The nation’s leading 3-pointer shooter splashed in 131 treys to set a single-season Big 12 record as a sophomore, averaging 19.1 points per game. The Sooners finished 12-18 on the year. Under longtime head coach Sherri Coale, who surpassed 500 career victories last season, the Sooners went to 19-straight NCAA Tournaments from 2000 to 2018 with three Final Four appearances.
This will mark the Coyotes’ first meeting with both Oklahoma and Gonzaga.
Andronikashvili out for season with torn ACL
Creighton freshman Rati Andronikashvili is out for the year after tearing his ACL in practice this week, the CU program announced Friday.
Andronikashvili, who’s from the country of Georgia, sustained the season-ending injury to his left knee.
The 6-foot-5 guard was expected to compete for playing time in his debut season for the Jays. The four-star recruit signed with Creighton in May and joined the program in August.
Creighton does have several experienced backcourt options — junior Marcus Zegarowski, senior Mitch Ballock, senior Denzel Mahoney and senior Damien Jefferson are all expected starters who’re likely to log a significant amount of available minutes. Ballock led the Big East in minutes played last year (36.0 per game) and Zegarowski ranked sixth (34.6).
Sophomores Shereef Mitchell and Antwann Jones will factor into the rotation, too. And the importance of their roles presumably increases now with the Andronikashvili injury.
