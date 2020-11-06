SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota women's basketball enters Crossover Classic

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota women’s basketball has accepted an invitation to play in the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic held at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The season-opening tournament is scheduled for Nov. 28-30 with the Coyotes scheduled to play three games in three days.

The four-team round-robin tournament field boasts three Associated Press Top 25 teams, including No. 17 South Dakota. Joining them in the field are No. 1 South Carolina, No. 13 Gonzaga and Oklahoma.

South Dakota, the defending Summit League regular season and tournament champions, finished 30-2 a year ago in one of the program’s most successful seasons in history. The Coyotes return three starters in Summit League Preseason Player of the Year Hannah Sjerven, preseason first-team pick Chloe Lamb and preseason second-team pick Monica Arens. Liv Korngable and Claudia Kunzer round out the senior class. Three-time Summit League Coach of the Year Dawn Plitzuweit begins her fifth season at the helm, boasting a 110-24 record with the Yotes.

The first meeting between the Coyotes and the Gamecocks came last December in Columbia. Then-No. 5 South Carolina edged out South Dakota 73-60, with the Coyotes being the lone non-conference opponent to reach 60 points inside Colonial Life Arena.