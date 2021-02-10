SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota's football opener against Western Illinois pushed back due to pandemic

Speaking of the Red Raiders, both the men's and women's teams received votes in Wednesday's polls.

Sjerven named as Hammon finalist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota women’s basketball senior Hannah Sjerven has been named a semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats.

Sjerven is one of 10 women named as semifinalists for the award. The list was whittled down from 15 women on the midseason watch list last month.

A native of Rogers, Minnesota, Sjerven leads the Coyotes with 16.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game this season. She has made a league-best 55.1 percent of her shots from the floor this year. She’s also the Summit leader in rebounds and blocked shots, ranking in the top-35 of NCAA Division I for all three categories. She was the first player in the nation to record a 30-20 game this season with career-bests of 31 points and 21 rebounds at Bradley.

Sjerven has earned the Summit League’s Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Woman of the Year, Transfer of the Year and Tournament MVP in her Coyote career to date. She was the Summit’s Preseason Player of the Year for 2021.

