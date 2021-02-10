SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota's football opener against Western Illinois pushed back due to pandemic

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Valley Football Conference has postponed the South Dakota-Western Illinois football game for Feb. 19 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, South Dakota, due to Western Illinois’ COVID-19 protocols.
The game will be rescheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 1 p.m., and will be played in Vermillion. The April contest will be a featured telecast on the league’s television package, and it will air on ESPN3 or ESPN+, with network designation announced at a later date.
Morningside MBB, WBB in top-10
SIOUX CITY — Morningside College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams each saw improvements on their standings in regards to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Week Four poll, released Wednesday.
The Morningside women’s team, which just clinched the 2020-21 Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season championship and sports a 22-2 overall record, went up to No. 7. They earned 465 ranking points.
The Mustangs men’s squad, who has picked up a share of the 2020-21 GPAC regular-season crown and has a 20-3 overall mark, climbed one spot to No. 8. The Mustangs gained 436 poll points.
Morningside’s men’s and women’s teams return to action Saturday, Feb 20, as they conclude the regular season with a Northwestern College trip.
Speaking of the Red Raiders, both the men's and women's teams received votes in Wednesday's polls.
Sjerven named as Hammon finalist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota women’s basketball senior Hannah Sjerven has been named a semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats.
Sjerven is one of 10 women named as semifinalists for the award. The list was whittled down from 15 women on the midseason watch list last month.
A native of Rogers, Minnesota, Sjerven leads the Coyotes with 16.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game this season. She has made a league-best 55.1 percent of her shots from the floor this year. She’s also the Summit leader in rebounds and blocked shots, ranking in the top-35 of NCAA Division I for all three categories. She was the first player in the nation to record a 30-20 game this season with career-bests of 31 points and 21 rebounds at Bradley.
Sjerven has earned the Summit League’s Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Woman of the Year, Transfer of the Year and Tournament MVP in her Coyote career to date. She was the Summit’s Preseason Player of the Year for 2021.