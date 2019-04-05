South Sioux to host Rugby tournament
SOUTH SIOUX, Neb. -- South Sioux will host a men's a rugby tournament that includes a men's division and women's division on Saturday. Games start at 9:15 p.m.
Wayne State women's club rugby team, a nine-time national champion, will be at the tournament. The Iowa Hawkeyes club rugby team plays at 9:15 a.m. and the Iowa State club rugby team plays at 11 a.m.
The Iowa women's club rugby team takes on the Iowa State women's club rugby team at 12:20 p.m.
Other major university club rugby teams from the Midwest will play throughout the afternoon.
Calling All Coyotes sold out, online bidding opens
VERMILLION, S.D. -- The USD athletic department and the Howling Pack will host their sixth annual fundraising dinner, Calling All Coyotes – A Red Tie Event, at 5 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. While the event is sold-out, opportunities to get involved in the Howling Pack’s largest annual fundraiser are available.
Coyote fans not in attendance still have an opportunity to get involved digitally in the Howling Pack's largest annual fundraiser. More than 120 items are available for online bidding starting today by clicking here.
Items for the online silent auction include a Botox party for four, four tickets to the Kenny Chesney concert in Sioux Falls, a weekend stay at Terry Peak cabin in the Black Hills, a 2018-19 Coyote women’s basketball NCAA package and more.
A live auction with more than 20 items will take place at the event on April 12. Live auction items will be announced on Monday, with the latest information available on the Howling Pack’s social media accounts.
Concierge bidding will be available for the live auction items for fans not in attendance next Friday. Connect with a member of the USD Howling Pack team by e-mailing howlingpack@usdfoundation.org to learn more.
ISU's Carleton named Cheryl Miller Award winner
TAMPA, Florida -- Iowa State women's basketball senior Bridget Carleton caps her historic season with two of the highest distinctions Women's College Basketball has to offer. The Chatham, Ontario native was named the 2019 Cheryl Miller Award winner, which honors the best small forward in NCAA Division I. Upon earning the award, Carleton is also named to the Naismith Starting 5.
Carleton also was named to the 10-member WBCA Coaches All-America Team. She becomes the first Iowa State women's basketball player to earn either distinction. She is also just the second student-athlete to earn the Cheryl Miller Award, joining UConn's Gabby Williams, who was the inaugural recipient.
Carleton's latest honors come after putting together the best single-season in Iowa State history, ranking in the top-10 in school history in nearly every statistical category. Carleton set school records for points scored (760), scoring average (21.7 PPG), field-goals made (254) and field-goals attempted (543). Carleton also ranked second in free-throws made (180) and attempted (209), third in steals (79), fourth in rebounds (302) and tied for ninth in blocks (43).
USD's Arens, Duffy make Academic All-Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior guard Allison Arens and junior guard Ciara Duffy have been voted to the Summit League Women’s Basketball Academic All-League team.
The pair led the Coyotes to the NCAA Tournament with a 28-6 record. South Dakota became the first Summit League team, by its current name, to earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. Both were all-Summit League first team honorees.
Arens makes the league’s academic team for the third consecutive season. Arens averaged 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. She graduates with five school records from the charity stripe, while also ranking in USD’s top-10 for career points (eighth), steals (sixth) and assists (ninth). Arens boasts a 3.86 grade-point average as an elementary education major. She plans to spend the 2019-20 academic year student-teaching in Beresford.
Duffy, a two-time Academic All-American, also garners a spot on the league’s academic team for the second-straight season. Duffy averaged 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting at a 47.2 percent clip. Duffy scored her 1,000th collegiate point against South Dakota State. Duffy carries a perfect 4.00 grade-point average and will graduate with her bachelor’s degree in political science this May. She plans to begin her master’s degree in history at USD this fall.
To be eligible for the Academic All-Summit League team, a player must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.30, completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution and competed in at least 50 percent of the team’s games. Five women’s basketball players were selected to the team based on votes by the nine institutions’ faculty athletic representatives and sports information directors.