SPORTS BRIEFS: Trent Miller promoted to Morningside men's basketball associate coach

Miller promoted to associate coach
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College Director of Athletics Tim Jager and head men’s basketball coach Jim Sykes have announced the immediate promotion of Trent Miller, assistant coach, to associate head coach.
Miller, who has been on staff for a pair of Great Plains Athletic Conference championships and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ quarterfinal round-or-higher national tournament advancements, has been the Mustangs' top assistant coach since June 2017. A 2014 Morningside graduate, he was previously a student assistant coach at Morningside in the 2013-14 season and the Mustangs’ head junior varsity coach in the 2015-16 campaign.
As a player, Miller was a three-year starter for the Mustangs and is the program’s all-time leader with 514 career assists and 235 career steals. Averaging 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game over his time in uniform, he earned second-team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) honors as a junior and senior and was the 2013 GPAC Defensive Player of the Year.
USD men's T&F ranked No. 22
NEW ORLEANS -- The University of South Dakota men’s and women’s track and field teams have been ranked in the preseason top-40 by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). The Coyote men are ranked 22nd in the nation, while the USD women check in at 40th.
Senior Chris Nilsen, named to The Bowerman Preseason Watch List, leads the men’s squad with the top returning pole vault height on the men’s side. A six-time All-American and three-time NCAA Champion, Nilsen finished runner-up at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships with a vault of 18-9 ½. His overall personal best of 19-6 ¼ came at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championship meet.
Joining Nilsen back from last year’s top-ranked pole vault squad in the rankings are redshirt-junior Ethan Bray and senior Nick Johnson. Bray’s indoor best of 17-11 ¼ came at the 2018 Dakota Realty Alumni Meet. Johnson’s career indoor best was at the 2017 Jack Johnson Classic with a vault of 17-2 ¾. He took the bronze at the 2019 Summit League Indoor Championships.
Also in the rankings are the high jump duo of senior Zack Anderson and sophomore Jack Durst. Both vaulted their indoor bests on the same day last season at the 2019 Dakota Realty Alumni Meet. Anderson leaped 7-3 ¾ on the day while Durst finished just behind with a personal-best jump of 7-2 ½. Anderson, a two-time All-American, later cleared 7-4 ¼ at the 2019 Summit League Outdoor Championships.
On the women’s side, senior Samara Spencer’s career best long jump of 21-1 ¼ ranks fifth on the returners list. She leaped the distance at the 2017 Hawkeye Invitational.
Additionally, the women’s pole vault has two women in the rankings. A five-time All-American, senior Helen Falda jumped an indoor best of 14-2 at the 2019 Jack Johnson Classic. Sophomore Deidra Marrison also makes the list with an indoor best vault of 13-7 ¾ from the 2019 Nebraska Tune-Up. While high school marks for freshmen are ineligible for the rankings, the Coyotes brought in another 14-foot pole vaulter in Gen Hirata to this year’s women’s squad.
South Dakota is the top-ranked Summit team in the national rankings on the men’s side, while they are second behind North Dakota State on the women’s side.
The USTFCCCA computerized rankings are tallied using descending order lists for each event and assigning potential point totals. The first regular season rankings of the season will be released on Jan. 27.