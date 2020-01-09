SPORTS BRIEFS: Trent Miller promoted to Morningside men's basketball associate coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Chris Nilsen, named to The Bowerman Preseason Watch List, leads the men’s squad with the top returning pole vault height on the men’s side. A six-time All-American and three-time NCAA Champion, Nilsen finished runner-up at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships with a vault of 18-9 ½. His overall personal best of 19-6 ¼ came at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championship meet.

Joining Nilsen back from last year’s top-ranked pole vault squad in the rankings are redshirt-junior Ethan Bray and senior Nick Johnson. Bray’s indoor best of 17-11 ¼ came at the 2018 Dakota Realty Alumni Meet. Johnson’s career indoor best was at the 2017 Jack Johnson Classic with a vault of 17-2 ¾. He took the bronze at the 2019 Summit League Indoor Championships.

Also in the rankings are the high jump duo of senior Zack Anderson and sophomore Jack Durst. Both vaulted their indoor bests on the same day last season at the 2019 Dakota Realty Alumni Meet. Anderson leaped 7-3 ¾ on the day while Durst finished just behind with a personal-best jump of 7-2 ½. Anderson, a two-time All-American, later cleared 7-4 ¼ at the 2019 Summit League Outdoor Championships.

On the women’s side, senior Samara Spencer’s career best long jump of 21-1 ¼ ranks fifth on the returners list. She leaped the distance at the 2017 Hawkeye Invitational.