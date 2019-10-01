Fink, Wacker named national players of the week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two players from the Northwestern volleyball team were named NAIA National Players of the Week along with being named Great Plains Athletic Conference Players of the Week.
Junior Makenzie Fink was named the NAIA Attacker of the Week. Fink helped Northwestern to a 3-0 week, which including a win over 13th-ranked Jamestown. It was the first GPAC loss for the Jimmies.
Fink finished the week with 40 kills and averaged 4.0 kills per set. She hit .420 on the week to go along with nine digs, four aces and five assisted blocks.
Junior Lacey Wacker was named the NAIA Setter of the Week. Wacker notched the second-highest assists game total in her career with 63 against Dakota Wesleyan.
Wacker finished the week with 134 assists and averaged 13.4 assists per set. She also had 25 digs, one kill, five aces and five assisted blocks.
Campa named NAIA soccer player of the week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Briar Cliff goalkeeper Ruby Campa was named the NAIA Defensive Player of the Week and was also named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Defender of the Week.
Campa posted a six-save shutout when Briar Cliff upset eighth-ranked Hastings this past weekend. Campa hasn't allowed a goal in the last 210 minutes.
Whitlaw named GPAC defender of the week
SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff middle blocker Grace Whitlaw was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Volleyball Defender of the Week.
Whitlaw, a senior, helped Briar Cliff pick up a pair of victories this past week - a win over rival Morningside and a victory over Mount Marty. She had nine blocks in the win over Mount Marty. In the win over Morningside, which is receiving votes in the national poll, she had four blocks. She also had eight kills and two digs last week.
Golfe named GPAC soccer player of the week
SIOUX CITY -- Sophomore Okan Golge represented Morningside College was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.
In Golge's last five outings, he has at least one goal and four matches with two or more goals. He's the GPAC leader in goals with 11, shots (28) and shots on goal (18).
This past week, he posted his second hat trick of the season. Against Jamestown, he had seven points.
UNI gets two players of the week
Northern Iowa earned the Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Week and the Newcomer of the Week.
Sophomore linebacker Chris Kolarevic played for the first time since Oct. 18, 2018 and he notched four tackles and a sack in a loss to Weber State this past week.
Freshman quarterback Will McElvain threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-29 passing against Weber State. He also ran for 105 yards on 16 carries. He is the first UNI player to have a 100-yard rushing game this season. He tallied the most rushing yards and touchdowns passes against Weber State this season.