Kooima, Zachman earn GPAC honors
SIOUX CITY -- Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima and Dordt kicker Brett Zachman were each named Great Plains Athletic Conference players of the week.
Kooima is this week's Offensive Player-of-the-Week. Kooima, a junior from Hull, Iowa, accounted for over 300 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in a 287 win over Briar Cliff. He completed 28-of-35 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns while also becoming the Red Raiders leader in career passing yards (7,942).
Kooima surpassed the milestone on the first of three touchdown passes on his team's opening drive. He also moved into a tie for fifth place all time with 62 passing touchdowns for his career. He also rushed for a score.
The fifth-ranked Red Raiders host the Hastings College Broncos on November 9. Kick off will be at 1 p.m.
Zachman is this week's Special Teams Player-of-the-Week. Zachman, a freshman, from Leesburg, Florida, converted a school-record 10 point after touchdown attempts in a 70-28 win over Hastings. He was perfect on PATs on the day.
The Defenders will host the Briar Cliff Chargers on November 9. Kick off will be at 1 pm.
Wayne State ranked 13th
WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State volleyball team is ranked 13th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Wildcats received 549 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches across the nation.
Wayne State, 19-5 on the season and tied for fifth in the NSIC with a 10-5 league mark, went 1-1 last week, losing 3-2 at Augustana followed by a 3-0 home win Saturday vs. Sioux Falls.
WSC will play three road matches this week, starting Tuesday night at No. 18 Southwest Minnesota State at 6 p.m. The ‘Cats also travel to Minot State Friday at 6 p.m. and the University of Mary Saturday for an 11 a.m. contest.
NU's Knuckles earns Big Ten honor
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska freshman libero Kenzie Knuckles was named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
Knuckles averaged 5.00 digs per set in No. 8 Nebraska's wins against Rutgers and No. 7 Penn State over the weekend. She posted a career-high 24 digs in the five-set win over the Nittany Lions, as the Huskers held Penn State to a .166 hitting percentage, its lowest mark in a Big Ten match this season.
Knuckles also had 16 digs against Rutgers, as NU held the Scarlet Knights to a .099 hitting percentage.
The Yorktown, Indiana native picked up her first career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor. Earlier this season she was honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
UNI's Brown a national player of the week
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- FCS STATS named UNI freshman cornerback Omar Brown the National FCS Freshman of the Week after notching two interceptions, a tackle for loss and five total tackles in the Ninth-ranked Panthers road win over No. 7 Illinois State Saturday in Normal, Illinois.
In the first half, Brown took down Walter Payton Award Candidate James Robinson down in the backfield on fourth down to end a promising Illinois State drive in Panther territory.
With less than a minute to go in the second quarter, he recorded his first interception of the game. The pick set up a Panther touchdown that gave UNI a 14-7 lead at the half.
He picked off his second pass with 5:33 to play in the game to help UNI close out the statement road win.
The freshman now has five interceptions on the season, which leads the MVFC. He is fifth in the FCS in interceptions per game.
The honor is the second FCS National Player of the Week honor for a Panther this season. Matthew Cook was named the STATS FCS Special Teams Player of the Week after hitting four field goals, including a 50-yarder against Iowa State.
UNI returns home Saturday to host Indiana State.