SPORTS BRIEFS: USD announces fan limits for December games

USD announces fan limits for Dec. games
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota’s women’s basketball game against Lipscomb on Dec. 6 and men’s basketball game against Drake on Dec. 16 will be limited to USD students and season ticket holders Athletic Director David Herbster announced Monday. Both games will be held inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Sunday’s women’s game against Lipscomb will be broadcast by Midco Sports Network. You can watch both games for free online at GoYotes.com. A radio broadcast of Coyote men’s and women’s basketball is provided by the Coyote Sports Network.
The recommendation for reduced seating in December was aided by the University’s COVID-19 Taskforce. The Coyotes open Summit League play with home doubleheaders against Denver Jan. 2-3. An update on seating will be provided ahead of conference play.
Iowa's Garza named Player of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball All-American Luka Garza has been named the first Big Ten Player of the Week of the 2020-21 season following the Hawkeyes’ two victories last week.
Garza averaged 33.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks in wins over North Carolina Central (97-67) and Southern University (103-76). He scorched the nets, making 86.2 percent (25-of-29) of his field goal attempts and 87.5 percent from the foul line (14-of-16). His 33.5 scoring average is tops among Division I players.
Garza torched Southern University for 41 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks. He netted 36 first-half points. In the first half, Garza made all 12 field-goal attempts and was 10-of-12 from the free throw line.
Garza’s 41 points are the most points scored by a Hawkeye in a single-game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena history (1983), besting the 36 scored by Adam Haluska (2006) and Rob Griffin (2000). He finished the contest with a .933 field goal percentage (14-of-15), which is the best single-game mark by a Big Ten player since 1984 (Minnesota’s Tommy Davis, 15-of-16, at Indiana).
In Iowa’s season opener against North Carolina Central, Garza posted his 21st career double-double, recording game highs in scoring (26), rebounds (10) and blocked shots (3).
Garza tallied 20 points or more in 18 straight, dating back to last season.
Garza’s 67 points last week moved him into Iowa’s top 10 in career scoring, surpassing Dean Oliver, Adam Haluska, and Jess Settles. Garza (1,626) is 10 points from moving past Matt Gatens (1,635) for eighth place.
The center is one of two players in program history to score 40 points or more in two games in a career (John Johnson, 49 and 46). Garza netted 44 points at Michigan last season.
No. 3 Iowa (2-0) will entertain Western Illinois (0-0) on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
ISU's Bankston earns Big 12 honor
IRVING, Texas –--Iowa State junior defensive lineman Latrell Bankston was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.
The Woodstock, Ga., native was sensational in Iowa State’s 23-20 victory at No. 20 Texas on Friday, registering career highs in tackles (five) and sacks (2.0).
His two sacks were crucial. His first sack was on third down and halted a Texas drive at midfield.
Bankston’s second sack was even bigger. It occurred with Iowa State clinging to a 23-20 lead and Texas in possession with its final drive.
With one final play from scrimmage, Bankston busted up the middle and sacked Sam Ehlinger for a four-yard loss. It forced UT to use its final timeout with :04 seconds left.
Bankston’s sack pushed back the potential game-tying field goal attempt to 58 yards, as the kick hooked left and barely missed as time expired.
The win gave Iowa State its school-record seventh conference victory and clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.
Iowa State enters its final-regular season game on Saturday vs. West Virginia ranked No. 12 nationally in the Associated Press poll.
