USD men's basketball adds Kamateros
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota men’s basketball head coach Todd Lee is pleased to announce the final addition to the 2019-20 squad with 6-8 forward Tasos Kamateros.
Hailing from Athens, Greece, Kamateros joins the Coyotes after averaging 15.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for A.E.O Proteas Voulas in the A Eskana League in Greece. He shot 58 percent from the field while connecting on 41 percent of his 3-point field goals attempts.
He played in the 2018 FIBA European Championship for Greece, seeing action in five games and hitting 50 percent of his field goal attempts.
Kamateros recently spent time in training camp with the U20 national team in preparation for the U20 FIBA European Championship.
The addition of Kamateros brings the 2019-20 class to seven student-athletes. Junior college transfer Ty Chisom along with true freshmen Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Hunter Goodrick are immediately eligible while A.J. Plitzuweit, Kanon Koster and Brady Heiman will sit the season due to NCAA transfer rules.
ISU picked third in Big 12
IRVING, Texas -- The Iowa State football team was picked to finish third in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll.
The Cyclones return eight starters on both sides of the ball from a team that finished 8-5, won a school-record six Big 12 games, played in the Valero Alamo Bowl and was ranked in the top-25 of the final regular season AP poll.
Four Cyclone defensive players – JaQuan Bailey, Ray Lima, Greg Eisworth and Marcel Spears Jr. – were recently named to the Preseason Big 12 Team.
Iowa State kicks off its season on Aug. 31 vs. UNI.
UNI wrestling launches crowdfunding project
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- UNI Wrestling began a crowdfunding project Wednesday to help raise funds to upgrade the wrestling room in historic West Gym.
The current mats are nine years old and well past their expected lifetime and the team is looking to Panther fans to help cover some of the cost. Fans can get involved for as little as $50 with levels of giving all the way up to $5,000.
The goal for the project is to raise $15,000 within 30 days.
Fans can learn more about the project and get involved at Pawprint.UNI.edu/Wrestling.
WSC's Jones inducted into NSIC HOF
Former Wayne State College baseball All-American Dustin Jones was inducted into the Northern Sun Conference Hall of Fame.
Jones becomes the sixth individual from Wayne State College to be inducted into the NSIC Hall of Fame, joining volleyball player Emily (Schroeder) Jones in 2018, retired baseball coach John Manganaro (2016), softball/soccer standout Sarah (Herrick) Wagenfuhr (2015), baseball pitcher Brady Borner (2012) and the late Pete Chapman (athletic director) in 2006.
Dustin Jones was a standout center fielder for Wayne State College from 2004-07. He helped WSC win four NSIC regular season titles, three NSIC Tournament titles and played in the NCAA Tournament all four years, including a regional championship game appearance in 2004. Jones was a First Team All-NSIC selection as a junior and senior and honorable mention as a freshman and sophomore. He was named to the NSIC All-Tournament Team three times and was MVP of the 2005 tournament as a sophomore. Jones was Second Team All-Region as a junior and was named All-American by Rawlings/ABCA and Daktronics during his senior season.
Jones also excelled in the classroom, earning Academic All-American First Team honors as a senior and Third Team as a junior. Jones was the WSC Male Athlete of the Year as a junior and senior and was the Male Scholar Athlete of the Year as a senior. Jones ended his career the all-time leader at Wayne State in hits (276), runs scored (236) and triples (16) while ranking second in career at bats (741) and third in stolen bases (79-96). His record as a player was 163-63-1.
Following his days at Wayne State, Jones played five seasons with the Sioux City Explorers in the American Association. In 2008, he was third in the league in stolen bases, fourth in on-base percentage and fifth in walks. Jones was inducted into the WSC Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 8, 2016 and just completed his first year serving on the WSC Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.
Dustin and his wife Emily (Schroeder), a 2014 WSC and 2018 NSIC Hall of Fame volleyball player, reside in Elkhorn, Nebraska with their two children, Allie and Mara. Jones works in sales with Thrasher Basement Systems.