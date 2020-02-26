SPORTS BRIEFS: USD men's track and field ranked No. 25

USD men ranked No. 25 by USTFCCCA
NEW ORLEANS -- The South Dakota men’s track and field moved back into the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association’s top-25 rankings ahead of the conference meet weekend. The Coyotes are ranked No. 25 for the second time in three weeks.
The 25th-ranked Coyotes dropped out of the top-25 last week, but climbed back in after senior Chris Nilsen’s NCAA record in the pole vault.
Nilsen took home both the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week and Summit League Field Athlete of the Week honors following his performance. He vaulted an indoor best of 19 feet, 5.5 inches, at the Nebraska Tune-Up last Friday. In addition to the collegiate record, the height ranks him as the No. 15 indoor performer in world history and No. 4 indoor performer in American history.
South Dakota continues to lay claim to the top pole vault squads in the nation on both the men’s and women’s side. Nilsen, Ethan Bray, Nick Johnson and Kaleb Ellis have an average height of 17-9.25 to lead the nation on the men’s side. The women’s pole vault squad of Helen Falda, Landon Kemp, Makiah Hunt and Deidra Marrison leads the nation with an average height of 13-10.5.
On the men’s side, the Coyotes also boast the nation’s second-ranked high jump squad (6-11.75) and 16th-ranked group of 60-meter hurdlers (8.10 seconds).
In the women’s rankings, the other top-20 squads are in the throws. The Coyotes are 16th in the weight throw (60-0.25) and 18th in the shot put (46-11).
The Summit League Championships are staged for this weekend in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with multi-events kicking off the action at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
BVU announces football schedule
STORM LAKE -- Buena Vista head football coach Grant Mollring announced the Beavers' 2020 schedule.
This fall's schedule consists of five home and five away games. The Beavers will begin their season with back-to-back non-conference games, including the home opener on Saturday, September 12, against the University of Northwestern under the lights at 6 p.m. That follows the season opener a week earlier against Gustavus Adolphus at 1 p.m.
Buena Vista has not faced the Gusties since the 2003 season and this also marks the first-ever match-up against the Eagles.
The American Rivers Conference opener kicks-off on September 19 in Storm Lake against the University of Dubuque. The 2020 Homecoming & Hall of Fame game is set for October 10 against Simpson College at 1 p.m. BVU will also host A-R-C games against Coe (Oct. 24) and Loras (Nov. 3).
Lugo named wrestler of the week
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior Pat Lugo has been named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week.
Lugo, ranked No. 2 at 149 pounds, pinned No. 6 Boo Lewallen in two minutes, 21 seconds to lead Iowa to a 34-6 win over No. 9 Oklahoma State on Feb. 23.
It was Lugo’s first career pin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and it happened on Senior Day. Lugo improved to 18-1 on the season with six wins over top 10 opponents.
The Big Ten honor is the second of Lugo’s career and fourth for Iowa this season. Austin DeSanto, Alex Marinelli, and Michael Kemerer have also been recognized by the conference with weekly awards. Iowa is the only school to have four different wrestlers earned honors this season.
The top-ranked Hawkeyes return to action March 7-8 at the 2020 Big Ten Championships in Piscataway, New Jersey.