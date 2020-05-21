SPORTS BRIEFS: USD recaptures Showdown Series trophy

USD recaptures Showdown Series trophy
VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota Coyotes earned their most lopsided win in the South Dakota Showdown Series presented by South Dakota Corn. The Coyotes topped the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 14.5-6.5 to bring the trophy back to Vermillion for the third time in the last four years.
The South Dakota Showdown Series is a point-based athletic and academic competition between the two in-state university rivals. The Series also aims to raise awareness, funds and donations for Feeding South Dakota, a statewide not-for-profit with the goal of eliminating hunger in South Dakota.
South Dakota won 10 of 13 athletic competitions with South Dakota State and split a point with a tie in women’s soccer. Head-to-head competitions and Summit League Championship finishes in 11 sports factored into the scoring. Five sports – men’s and women’s golf, softball, and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field – had their seasons cut short and could not factor into the scoring. Both programs scored the maximum three points allotted for academic achievement by compiling a student-athlete grade point average above 3.0.
BVU announces Hall of Fame additions
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Four Buena Vista University Athletics alumni, along with one team, will be the newest additions to the university's Athletic Hall of Fame when the event takes place on Saturday, October 10, as part of Homecoming 2020 festivities.
Mike Schimp ‘86 (wrestling), Ben Smith ’01 (football, track & field), Eric Bertelsen ‘09 (football, track & field) and Margo (Muhlbauer) Hansen ’10 (women's basketball) will be the newest individuals added while the 1986 wrestling team will become the university's fourth team to be voted in.
Schimp was a two-time conference champion for the Beavers (1985 and 1986) and was named the league's MVP as a junior in 1985. He helped lead the program to a pair of conference tournament championships (1983 and 1986). He went on to become a two-time All-American, placing as high as fourth in 1985.
Smith shined as both a member of the football team as well as the track & field program. On the gridiron, he became one of the storied running backs in program history and still holds the single-season rushing record of 1,583 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior in 1999. Following that season he was named a First Team All-American by the Football Gazette. On the track, Smith was a part of the conference championship 4x200 meter relay team in 1999 and finished his career ranked in the top-10 all-time of four different events in program history.
Bertelsen was also a two-sport standout in football and track & field. During his career on the field, he had just shy of 1,000 yards receiving and tallied 10 total touchdowns. He hauled in 44 catches over his final two seasons. Most of his success came in track and field where he set 11 school records, won 16 conference titles and was named a three-time conference MVP. In addition, he went on to become a five-time NCAA All-American, including a national title in both the indoor and outdoor long jump as a senior in 2009.
Hansen solidified herself as one of the top women's basketball players in school history. In four years as a starter, she went on to score 2,058 career points which still stands as the second-highest total all-time. She's the most efficient free-throw shooter in program history at 84.5 percent while her 478 makes are also most all-time. She was a four-time First Team All-Conference selection and was named the Iowa Conference Most Valuable Player as a senior in 2010. She was also a two-time Honorable Mention All-American by the WBCA (2009 and 2010).
Under the direction of current BVU Athletic Hall of Fame coach Al Baxter, the 1986 wrestling team became one of the most decorated teams in program history. It finished the dual season at 17-4, claimed the first of three straight conference tournament team titles before capturing a third-place national finish - its highest in program history. Five individuals captured Iowa Conference titles that season while six later became All-Americans, led by Dan Dresser's national runner-up finish. Baxter was named the league's Coach of the Year for the third time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!