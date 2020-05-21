SPORTS BRIEFS: USD recaptures Showdown Series trophy

Mike Schimp ‘86 (wrestling), Ben Smith ’01 (football, track & field), Eric Bertelsen ‘09 (football, track & field) and Margo (Muhlbauer) Hansen ’10 (women's basketball) will be the newest individuals added while the 1986 wrestling team will become the university's fourth team to be voted in.

Schimp was a two-time conference champion for the Beavers (1985 and 1986) and was named the league's MVP as a junior in 1985. He helped lead the program to a pair of conference tournament championships (1983 and 1986). He went on to become a two-time All-American, placing as high as fourth in 1985.

Smith shined as both a member of the football team as well as the track & field program. On the gridiron, he became one of the storied running backs in program history and still holds the single-season rushing record of 1,583 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior in 1999. Following that season he was named a First Team All-American by the Football Gazette. On the track, Smith was a part of the conference championship 4x200 meter relay team in 1999 and finished his career ranked in the top-10 all-time of four different events in program history.