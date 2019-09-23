USD's Mitchell earns weekly honor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota junior midfielder Alexis Mitchell has garnered her first career Summit League Offensive Player of the Week honor.
This marks the first weekly honor for the Coyotes in 2019.
Mitchell scored a pair of game-winning goals last week at Drake and Wyoming. She helped South Dakota (4-5) win three games in one week, all on the road, marking the first time USD has won three consecutive road games since 2005.
Mitchell struck late in both games to give the Coyotes the advantage. The game-winner against Drake was a penalty kick taken in the 88th minute of regulation to put USD up 2-1. As South Dakota went into double-overtime at Wyoming, Mitchell used a header in the box off a Coyote corner kick in the 105th minute to seal a 3-2 win over the Cowgirls. The junior also had an assist on USD’s second goal at Wyoming, providing a give-and-go to senior Taryn LaBree as she drove downfield.
The Coyotes host New Mexico State at 4 p.m. Thursday at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex. It marks South Dakota’s only home game in an eight-game stretch.
WSC volleyball ranked 17th
WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State College volleyball team received a two-spot promotion to 17th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The 9-1 Wildcats collected 360 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches across the nation.
WSC went 1-1 last week, winning 3-0 at MSU Moorhead followed by a 3-0 loss to No. 8 Northern State. The Wildcats host three matches this week, starting Tuesday night with a 6 p.m. non-conference matchup vs. Augustana on Pack the House/Black Out Night in Rice Auditorium. WSC also hosts Minot State Friday at 6 p.m. and the University of Mary Saturday in a 1 p.m. contest.
ISU's Purdy named player of the week
IRVING, Texas -- Iowa State sophomore QB Brock Purdy was named the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Week.
Purdy had a record-setting day in Iowa State’s 72-20 victory over ULM on Saturday. Purdy broke the school record for total offense in a game (510), throwing for 435 yards and rushing for 75.
Purdy’s 510 yards of total offense is the fourth-best effort in FBS this season and his career-high 435 passing yards fell just five yards shy of the ISU school mark.
Purdy accounted for six touchdowns in the game (three rushing, three passing), tying the school record for touchdowns responsible in a game. He is the first player in Big 12 history to have more than 400 yards passing with three rushing TDs and three passing TDs.
Purdy had touchdown strikes of 73 and 84 yards and did all of his damage in just three quarters.
Purdy currently ranks in the top-11 nationally in the following categories: total offense (4th, 362.3), passing yardage (7th, 329.7) and completions per game (11th, 25.0).
Nebraska's Robinson earns Big Ten award
Nebraska’s Wan’Dale Robinson was honored as the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week Monday, as he accounted for 186 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in Nebraska’s 42-38 win over Illinois.
Robinson hauled in eight catches for 79 yards and two scores while also rushing 19 times for 89 yards and a touchdown. The Frankfort, Ky., native set season bests in rushing and receiving yards and scored the first three touchdowns of his career.
Robinson caught touchdown passes of 27 and three yards, as Nebraska rallied from four 14-point deficits, while he scored the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard run with 8:00 remaining.