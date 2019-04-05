USD's Arens, Duffy make Academic All-Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior guard Allison Arens and junior guard Ciara Duffy have been voted to the Summit League Women’s Basketball Academic All-League team.
The pair led the Coyotes to the NCAA Tournament with a 28-6 record. South Dakota became the first Summit League team, by its current name, to earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. Both were all-Summit League first team honorees.
Arens makes the league’s academic team for the third consecutive season. Arens averaged 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. She graduates with five school records from the charity stripe, while also ranking in USD’s top-10 for career points (eighth), steals (sixth) and assists (ninth). Arens boasts a 3.86 grade-point average as an elementary education major. She plans to spend the 2019-20 academic year student-teaching in Beresford.
Duffy, a two-time Academic All-American, also garners a spot on the league’s academic team for the second-straight season. Duffy averaged 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting at a 47.2 percent clip. Duffy scored her 1,000th collegiate point against South Dakota State. Duffy carries a perfect 4.00 grade-point average and will graduate with her bachelor’s degree in political science this May. She plans to begin her master’s degree in history at USD this fall.
To be eligible for the Academic All-Summit League team, a player must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.30, completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution and competed in at least 50 percent of the team’s games. Five women’s basketball players were selected to the team based on votes by the nine institutions’ faculty athletic representatives and sports information directors.