Simmons named Valley Player of the Week
ST. LOUIS -- South Dakota senior quarterback Austin Simmons has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Coyotes’ 38-0 Dakota Days victory over Indiana State Saturday. It is the second such award for Simmons this season and his third award in the last two years.
Simmons ran nine times for a career-high 138 yards and passed for 210 yards while accounting for four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) against the Sycamores. He scored on runs of 4, 37 and 44 yards, and tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Drew Greenhaw. Simmons and the Coyotes racked up 522 yards against the nation’s 15th-ranked defense, which was permitting 304 yards per game.
Simmons leads the Valley and ranks eighth nationally in total offense at 333 yards per game. He ranks 15th nationally in passing at 284 yards per game, and is ninth with a 68 percent completion percentage. Simmons has accounted for 13 touchdowns in five games (10 passing, three rushing).
South Dakota (2-3, 1-0 MVFC) continues play next weekend with a trip to Springfield, Missouri, to face the Missouri State Bears (1-3, 1-0) in a 2 p.m. kick from Plaster Stadium.
Simbassa takes 2nd in 10-mile
MINNEAPOLIS -- 2011 North grad Abbabiya Simbassa took second place in the men's 10-mile championship at the USA Track and Field event on Saturday.
Simbassa ran a time of 46:57 to finish in second behind Futsum Zienasellassie, who ran a time of 46:55.
Sooland Jr. Boxing wins three
The Sooland Junior Boxing club when down to Omaha this weekend.
Alex Guevara won his bout by TKO in the first round. Zeke Castro won by unanimous decision and Said Guevara also got a win.
UNI's Smith earns MVFC honor
ST. LOUIS -- For the second time this season, UNI junior defensive end Elerson G. Smith earned Missouri Valley Football Conference Player of the Week after racking up 2.5 sacks and 3.0 tackles for loss in the 13th-ranked Panthers' 21-14 win over No. 18 Youngstown State Saturday.
UNI faced a Penguin squad that was among the nation's leaders in rushing, the Panthers held YSU 240 yards below their season rushing average. Smith tallied six total tackles on the day and recorded an additional quarterback hit.
Smith leads the FCS with 7.5 sacks and is fourth in the nation with 10.5 tackles for loss. He also leads the MVFC in both categories.
A Panther has captured Defensive Player of the Week recognition each of the last three weeks. Smith earned the honors after the win over Idaho State, and Chris Kolarevic picked up honors after the Panthers held Weber State to one offensive yard in the second half.
Wieskamp named preseason All-Big Ten
ROSEMONT, Ill. -- University of Iowa sophomore Joe Wieskamp is one of 10 men's basketball players selected to the 2019-20 Preseason All-Big Ten team as selected by a media voting panel.
Wieskamp was named to the five-player All-Big Ten Freshman Team a season ago, leading the team the team and finishing second in the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage (.424, 59-of-139). He ranked third on the team in scoring (11.1) and steals (32), and second in rebounding (4.9).
He joins Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and Maryland’s Jalen Smith as the only underclassmen recognized on the 10-player team. Wieskamp is the third Hawkeye in the last five seasons to be named Preseason All-Big Ten (Peter Jok, 2016; Jarrod Uthoff, 2015).
Michigan State’s Cassius Winston was selected as the unanimous Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.