USD's Nilsen earns Athlete of the Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- A day after taking home the Summit League Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year, Coyote junior Chris Nilsen has been named the Summit League’s Athlete of the Month for May/June.
Nilsen has accumulated a league record 10 monthly honors from the Summit in his first three years. The next most accumulated by a student-athlete, male or female, is six.
The championship months of May and June included both NCAA Championship and Summit League Championship titles in the pole vault for Nilsen. He set meet records at both events, vaulting 19 feet, 6.25 inches, to set a lifetime best at the NCAA meet. Nilsen ranks No. 3 in NCAA history and No. 25 in world history with the height.
Nilsen has five jumps over the Olympic standard of 19-0.25 this year. He’s surpassed the standard 11 times in his career. Nilsen ranks No. 1 in the United States and No. 2 in the world this spring.
Up next for Nilsen is the U.S. Championships held July 25-28 in Des Moines, Iowa, at Drake Stadium. He will compete among the nation’s best amateurs and professionals for a chance to represent America at the 2019 IAAF World Championships. The top-three finishers make Team USA for the meet held in Doha, Qatar, at the end of September.
UMKC to rejoin Summit League
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple announced the addition of the University of Missouri-Kansas City as its 10th full-time member. UMKC is set to rejoin the league on July 1, 2020 and all 16 of the Roos’ athletic programs will compete in The Summit League beginning with the 2020-21 academic year.
UMKC was a member of The Summit League from 1994-2013, capturing multiple championships in men’s soccer (2001, 2003, 2010), men’s tennis (1998-2000, 2010-13), softball (2002, 2011) and indoor and outdoor track and field titles on both the men’s and women’s side from 1997-2000 during its first 19-year run.
The Roos will have spent seven seasons as members of the Western Athletic Conference, but return to their Division I roots with an eye towards creating rivalries in the Midwest. UMKC will be the sixth Summit League located along the Interstate 29 corridor.
Founded in 1933, UMKC’s enrollment reached upwards of 17,000 students during the 2018-19 academic year. The Roos will field Summit League teams in the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track and field and softball.
ISU's Shayok drafted by 76ers
AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State guard Marial Shayok was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.
Iowa State has had 13 players drafted since the Big 12 was formed in 1996-97, the third-best total in the league.
He become just the eighth Division I player this decade to average 18.5 points and shoot 49 percent from the field, 38 percent behind the arc and 87 percent at the free-throw line.
Shayok was also named the Big 12 Tournament's Most Outstanding Player. He averaged 18 points in wins against Baylor, Kansas State and Kansas with his three-pointers late in the semifinal win against the Wildcats highlighting the mid-March run.
Shayok becomes the seventh player that Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm has had drafted in his eight years as a college coach (Murray State and Iowa State).
USD signee Wood named POY
VERMILLION, S.D. -- For the second-straight season, the South Dakota soccer team will have the reigning South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year on its roster. Lexie Wood, an incoming freshman from Rapid City, South Dakota, recently received the prestigious award.
Wood is set to join rising sophomore Joana Zanin on the Coyotes’ roster, giving USD the last two award winners from the Rushmore State on the same roster.
Wood scored 15 goals and assisted on nine others during her senior season, leading Stevens High School to an 11-3-1 record and advancing to the Class AA state title game. She earned first-team all-state accolades and was named MVP of the South Dakota All-Star Game. She concluded her prep career with 22 goals and 14 assists.