USD's Nilsen named Bowerman semifinalist
NEW ORLEANS -- South Dakota junior Chris Nilsen repeats as a semifinalist for The Bowerman by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
The Bowerman, dubbed the Heisman of collegiate track and field, is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female in the nation. The award debuted in 2009 and winners are announced at a ceremony in mid-December in conjunction with the USTFCCCA annual convention.
Nilsen captured his third NCAA Championship title in the pole vault in record-breaking fashion last week. The defending champion bested the world leader on the collegiate scene’s biggest stage by vaulting a lifetime best of 19 feet, 6.25 inches (5.95 meters). The height broke his own NCAA Championship meet record, moves Nilsen to third all-time in NCAA history and ranks No. 25 on the IAAF’s world record books.
A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Nilsen ranks No. 1 in the United States and No. 2 in the world this year.
The junior pole vaulter has also found consistency over the new Olympic standard, vaulting past 19 feet five times this spring (Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, Beach Invitational, Drake Relays, Summit League Championships, NCAA Championships). He has 11 jumps over 19 feet in his career. Nilsen went undefeated in all 10 outdoor meets, while also winning seven indoor meets in 2019.
Nilsen is a three-time NCAA Champion and boasts six All-America accolades – with all six finishes placing him third or higher in the competition. The junior’s three national titles (two outdoor, one indoor) ties for sixth in the NCAA’s 98-year history of pole vault.
Three finalists will be selected from the list below by The Bowerman’s advisory board as the most outstanding male athletes during the 2019 collegiate track and field campaign. Those finalists will be announced next Thursday.
NU announces men's basketball non-con schedule
LINCOLN -- The Nebraska men’s basketball program released its 2019-20 non-conference schedule.
The 11-game non-conference slate includes three games at the Cayman Islands Classic, a meeting with Georgia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the annual in-state matchup with Creighton and a renewal of games against regional foes South Dakota State and North Dakota.
Nebraska will open the season with four straight home games before hitting the road for the Cayman Islands Classic in late November. The Huskers will officially open the Fred Hoiberg era on Tuesday, Nov. 5, when the Huskers host UC Riverside in the first meeting between the two programs. It is the earliest season-opener in school history. NU will host Doane in an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The Huskers continue the homestand against a pair of teams that made the postseason last year in Southern Utah (Nov. 9) and South Dakota State (Nov. 15). Southern Utah reached the second round of the CIT last season and returns three of its top four scorers. South Dakota State went 24-9 last year and won the regular-season Summit League title before falling to eventual champion Texas in the NIT. The Jackrabbits made three straight NCAA appearances before the 2019 NIT trip.
The contest with Southern (Nov. 22) is part of the Cayman Islands Classic, as each of the eight teams will play one home game prior to the tournament. The field for the Cayman Islands Classic (Nov. 25-27) includes Colorado State, George Mason, Loyola (Chicago), New Mexico State, Old Dominion, South Florida and Washington State. The pairings for the bracket will be announced later this summer.
The Huskers open the month of December with road games at Georgia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge (Dec. 4) and at Creighton (Dec. 7). The Bluejays went 20-15 and reached the NIT before losing to TCU last season.
Nebraska will play two conference games ahead of final exams before returning to the court for its final two non-conference games against North Dakota (Dec. 21) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Dec. 29). The Huskers will close out non-conference action against a TAMU-CC team that finished sixth in the Southland Conference last season.
The 17-game home schedule at Pinnacle Bank Arena this season is highlighted by 10 Big Ten matchups, including tilts with NCAA qualifiers Michigan State, Purdue, Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa and Wisconsin, along with games against Indiana, Northwestern, Penn State and Rutgers.
For more season ticket information or to sign up for the 2019-20 wait list, visit Huskers.com/Tickets or call the NU Ticket Office at (800) 8-BIGRED during business hours. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season begin at $136.