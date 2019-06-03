USD's Nilsen on watch list
NEW ORLEANS -- South Dakota junior pole vaulter Chris Nilsen has been named to The Bowerman Pre-NCAA Outdoor Championships Watch List as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). Semifinalists for The Bowerman will be announced later in June.
The Bowerman is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female athlete in the nation. The award debuted in 2009 and winners are announced at a ceremony in December in conjunction with the USTFCCCA annual convention.
Nilsen, a five-time All-American from Kansas City, Missouri, enters the NCAA Championships this week with the second-best mark in the field. He vaulted a season-best 19 feet, 2.25 inches, to win the Drake Relays back in April.
The defending champion in the pole vault, Nilsen broke a 22-year-old NCAA Championships meet record in 2018 with a vault of 19-1.5. To defend his title, Nilsen will have to duel LSU’s freshman phenom Mondo Duplantis, who set the NCAA’s all-time record this spring with a jump of 19-8.25.
The men’s pole vault competition at the NCAA Championships is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Austin, Texas.
Iowa, ISU extend series through 2025
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa and Iowa State have extended their annual football rivalry two more seasons through 2025.
The Hawkeyes and Cyclones announced Monday that Iowa State will play in Iowa City in 2024, and the Hawkeyes will visit Ames the following year. Iowa and Iowa State have played each other since 1894, and they've done so every year since 1977.
The Hawkeyes, who hold a 44-22 advantage over the Cyclones, will play on the road against them in September.
NU's Roby stays in the NBA Draft
Lincoln – University of Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby announced he has decided to remain in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Roby finished his three-year Husker career with 786 points, 530 rebounds and 154 blocked shots, a total which is sixth in school history. He will look to become the first Husker basketball player drafted since Venson Hamilton in 1999. The 2019 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Roby, a 6-foot-8, 228-pounder, enjoyed a breakout 2018-19 campaign as Nebraska made its second straight postseason appearance. He established career highs in scoring (11.8 ppg), rebounding (6.9 rpg), assists (1.9 apg) and steals (1.3 spg), while averaging 1.9 blocks per game. He made 35 starts last season and finished among the Big Ten leaders in blocked shots (third), steals (ninth) and rebounding (14th). Roby was the only Big Ten player to rank in the top 10 in the conference in both blocked shots and steals.
His 66 blocked shots in 2018-19 tied for ninth in school history, and he joined Hamilton (1997-98 and 1998-99), as the only Huskers to put together consecutive seasons of at least 50 blocked shots and 50 assists.
Creighton's Krampelj stays in NBA Draft
OMAHA, Neb. -- Martin Krampelj will skip his senior season at Creighton University and keep his name in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Krampelj averaged 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest for the Bluejays in 2018-19. He shot 59.2 percent from the floor, and also topped CU with 29 blocked shots.
Krampelj earned Honorable Mention All-BIG EAST acclaim in 2018-19. Krampelj graduated earlier this month with a marketing degree.
He's the second Bluejay to make a decision on his future, as Davion Mintz withdrew from the draft and announced he would return for his senior campaign.
Creighton finished the 2018-19 season with a 20-15 record, advancing to the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament while winning 20 or more games for the 19th time in the last 21 seasons. The Bluejays will return five their top six scorers from that team.