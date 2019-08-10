USD's Nilsen takes gold at Pan Am Games
LIMA, Peru -- South Dakota junior pole vaulter Chris Nilsen brought home the gold Saturday afternoon at the 2019 Pan American Games inside Athletics Stadium.
A third-attempt make at 18 feet, 10.75 inches (5.76m) vaulted Nilsen ahead of Brazil’s Augusto Dutra da Silva de O in the standings. Nilsen boasted a clean sheet through the first seven bars of the competition.
Nilsen was one of two Americans in the 13-man field with Clayton Fritsch, of Sam Houston State, joining Nilsen on Team USA. The duo took a pair of podium spots, earning gold and bronze.
The junior also took three attempts at 19-0.75, which would have been a new meet record.
Nilsen broke the NCAA Championships meet record earlier this season with a personal best vault of 19-6.25. He’s a three-time NCAA champion in the pole vault and six-time All-American.
USD's Coach P's Pack returns
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced that the women’s basketball kids club, Coach P’s Pack, is back for its fourth season in 2019-20. All girls entering grades 3-8 are encouraged to join Coach P’s Pack to gain exclusive access to the Coyotes.
Membership to Coach P’s Pack includes a two-hour clinic with Plitzuweit and the team, a T-shirt, letters from Coyote players throughout the season, free admission to a USD home game, a custom in-game video board message, coupon codes for discounted tickets and an invitation to Coach P’s Pack Night.
The basketball clinic is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1-3 p.m. Coach P’s Pack members will have the opportunity to learn and improve on basketball fundamentals through drills, competitions and fun games. The clinic will focus on passing, ball handling, shooting and concepts of the game. An autograph session with the Coyote women’s basketball team will follow the clinic.
South Dakota women’s basketball returns 11 letterwinners from one of the most successful seasons in program history. The Coyotes earned their first AP Top 25 ranking and became the first Summit League team to garner an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament in 2019.
Other perks include an invitation to Coach P’s Pack night on Feb. 20 as the Coyotes host North Dakota State. Members will be invited to a pre-game pizza party with Charlie Coyote and South Dakota athletes. They will also welcome the Coyotes onto the court with a tunnel during starting lineups.
Parents can return the application with the $30 membership fee to the USD athletic department. Contact USD Athletics to join.
USD's fall tennis schedule released
VERMILLION, S.D. – A trio of invitational meets and the 2019 ITA Regionals held in Norman, Oklahoma highlight the 2019 South Dakota women’s tennis fall schedule.
The Coyotes open the fall at the Drake Invitational held Sept. 13-15 in Des Moines, Iowa. A trip to Laramie, Wyoming for the Wyoming Invite is set for Sept. 20-22 followed by the Creighton Invite in Omaha on Sept. 27-28.
The University of Oklahoma hosts the ITA Central Regional from Oct. 17-20 to conclude the fall slate.