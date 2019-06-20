USD's Nilsen wins Athlete of the Year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota junior Chris Nilsen has been voted the Summit League Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year for the third consecutive season.
Nilsen captured his third NCAA Championship in the pole vault this spring, breaking his NCAA meet record with a vault of 19 feet, 6.25 inches. The height was a four-inch personal best that moved him to No. 3 in NCAA history and No. 25 in world history.
Nilsen found consistency past the Olympic standard of 19-0.25 during the spring. He sailed past the height five times in 2019, with 11 jumps above the standard in his career. Nilsen ranks No. 1 in the United States and No. 2 in the world this year. He has been named a semifinalist for The Bowerman, the Heisman of track and field, for the second-straight year.
Nilsen went undefeated during the collegiate outdoor season with nine meet victories.
Up next for Nilsen is the U.S. Championships held July 25-28 in Des Moines, Iowa, at Drake Stadium. He will compete among the nation’s best amateurs and professionals for a chance to represent America at the 2019 IAAF World Championships. The top-three finishers make Team USA for the meet held in Doha, Qatar, at the end of September.
Morningside's Aschenbrenner named Academic All-American
SIOUX CITY -- Senior men’s volleyball student-athlete Jimmy Aschenbrenner was selected by Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) as the NAIA men’s at-large Academic All-American of the Year.
A two-time Google Cloud/CoSIDA Academic All-American, Aschenbrenner boasts of a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average majoring in biology and chemistry. The Mustangs’ middle hitter finished second on the team in kills (176) and blocks (39). Aschenbrenner registered a .248 hitting percentage and logged a career-high 93 digs while also serving up 18 aces and recording 13 assists.
The Google Cloud/CoSIDA Academic All-America® NAIA Men’s At-Large Team program includes the sports of fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming and diving, tennis, water polo for both men and women, bowling, crew and field hockey for women, and volleyball and wrestling for men.
ISU's Haliburton named to USA U19 roster
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton has been named to the USA Basketball U19 World Cup roster. He becomes the first Cyclone since Craig Brackins in 2009 to earn a spot on a USA Basketball roster.
Haliburton and his teammates will travel to Greece on June 24 with tournament play beginning June 29 and going through July 7.
Named to the USA U19 World Cup Team were: Scottie Barnes (University School/West Palm Beach, Fla.); Cade Cunningham (Montverde Academy, Fla./Arlington, Texas); Jalen Green (Prolific Prep/Fresno, Calif.); Haliburton (Iowa State/Oshkosh, Wis.); Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama/Meridianville, Ala.); Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State/Mansfield, Texas); Evan Mobley (Rancho Christian School/Temecula, Calif.); Reggie Perry (Mississippi State/Thomasville, Ga.); Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (IMG Academy, FL/Overland Park, Kan.); Jalen Suggs (Minnehaha Academy/Minneapolis, Minn.); Trevion Williams (Purdue/Chicago, Ill.); and Ziaire Williams (Notre Dame H.S./Sherman Oaks, Calif.).
The team is coached by Bruce Weber (Kansas State). His assistants are Mike Hopkins (Washington) and LeVelle Moton (North Carolina Central).
WSC reinstates women's golf
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College Director of Athletics Mike Powicki announced the reinstatement of the women’s golf program for the 2020-21 school year.
Powicki stated the school will be hiring a coach this summer and spend the 2019-20 school year recruiting student-athletes to begin competition again in the 2020-21 school year. The women’s golf program at Wayne State College was suspended at the end of the 2012-13 school year.
Wayne State College created the women’s golf program in 1990 and began competition in the Northern Sun Conference in the 1998-99 season before being suspended in May, 2013.
Wayne State College is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and now offers 14 sports (six male, eight female).