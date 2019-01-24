USD Swimming and diving earn CSCAA accolades
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The South Dakota women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams received Scholar All-America recognition by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) for the 2018 fall semester.
For the fall term, there were 713 teams representing 460 institutions recognized with the Scholar All-America honor. To be selected, a team must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale as defined by the institution. The team grade point average includes all eligible varsity student-athletes.
The South Dakota women have earned Scholar All-America status for the ninth consecutive semester after receiving a 3.29 GPA. They were one of four teams from the Summit League to receive the award. The Coyote men turned in a 3.09 GPA, making them one of three Summit League teams to receive Scholar All-America status. This is the third consecutive semester the men have earned accolades.
Iowa volleyball adds another signee
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa volleyball team announced the addition of Jaedynn Evans for the fall 2019 season, UI head coach Bond Shymansky announced Thursday.
Evans, a native of Iowa City, Iowa, joins the Hawkeyes as a defensive specialist. Evans will graduate from Regina in 2019 after earning All-District nods four consecutive years and was named honorable mention All-State her junior and senior seasons. Evans finished her senior season with 390 kills, 54 aces, and 47 total blocks.
A former track and field athlete and Drake Relays qualifier, Evans also played seven years for the club volleyball team, the Iowa Rockets, where she notched a third place finish at nationals and was named to the All-Tournament team.