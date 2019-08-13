Coyote basketball to go to Hawai’i
VERMILLION, S.D. -- For the second time in program history, the South Dakota men’s basketball team will play in the state of Hawai’i. The Coyotes are set to compete in the Rainbow Classic hosted by Hawai’i in Honolulu.
South Dakota opens the three-game round-robin tournament against Pacific on Nov. 8. After an off day, USD faces host Hawai’i on Nov. 10 and Florida A&M on Nov. 11. The tournament will mark the first meeting against each opponent for South Dakota.
South Dakota enters the upcoming season returning four of five starters and gains back redshirt senior Tyler Hagedorn who missed last season due to injury. Among the returners are the three top scorers from last year in Stanley Umude (14.4 ppg), Triston Simpson (14.0 ppg) and Tyler Peterson (11.4 ppg). Cody Kelley is the fourth returning starter with his 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Hagedorn, a second-team all-Summit League selection in 2017-18, averaged 13 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a junior.
South Dakota played a pair of games in Hawai’i during the 1996-97 season, facing BYU-Hawai’i and Hawai’i Pacific.
USD's Bartlett wins SDGA amateur
BROOKINGS, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s golfer Katie Bartlett captured the title on Sunday at the South Dakota Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur played at the Brookings Country Club.
The Coyote senior fired rounds of 75, 77 and 77 for a 229 total over the three-day event to post a two-shot victory over Maggie Murphy.
Bartlett, a Pierre native, was tied with Lani Potter after the opening round at three-over par 75.
She held a two-shot advantage over Julie Jansa after the second round and the lead would grow to as big as eight shots with nine holes to play in Sunday’s final round.
South Dakota women’s golf team will begin its fall season with the Missouri State Payne Stewart Memorial on Sept. 9-10.
Bartlett captured her first SDGA event of the summer the previous week when she teamed with fellow Coyote Julia Hall to win the SDGA Two-Woman Championship in a playoff.
Bartlett was the runner-up in the SDGA Women’s Match Play earlier in the summer, losing the championship match to Murphy, 2 & 1.
UNI receives votes in AVCA poll
LEXINGTON, Kentucky – The UNI volleyball team enters the 2019 season receiving 13 votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Poll.
The Panthers finished the 2018 season receiving five votes in the AVCA Coaches Poll after a 24-10 record, finishing as Missouri Valley regular-season and tournament champions and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Panthers continue to schedule top tier competition. In 2019, the Panthers will face five teams ranked in the preseason poll with No. 4 Texas, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 14 USC, No. 16 Marquette and No. 18 Creighton along with two other teams receiving votes in Texas State and Missouri.
The Panthers open the season on the road against Texas, Liberty and Texas State before coming home to the McLeod Center for the UNI Tournament to take on Creighton, Kentucky, and USC.