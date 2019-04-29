USD's Nilsen honored as Drake Outstanding Performer
DES MOINES, Iowa -- South Dakota junior Chris Nilsen received the 2019 Maury White Award, presented to the Drake Relays Most Outstanding Performer on the men’s side. The award is voted on by members of the media.
Nilsen vaulted 19 feet, 2.25 inches, to take home the gold from the elite section of the men’s pole vault at the 110th Drake Relays. The season-best for Nilsen broke the Drake Relays meet record and ranks second in the NCAA this spring.
The award, named for long-time sportswriter Maury White of the Des Moines Register, is presented annually to the top male in the combined collegiate/elite divisions. Nilsen becomes the first pole vaulter to garner the award since 1991, when Bill Payne of Baylor took home the honor.
Nilsen and the Coyotes resume action at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Friday and Saturday. The men’s pole vault is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Friday.
WSC's Obrecht named NSIC Pitcher of the Week
WAYNE, Neb. -- Ryan Obrecht of Wayne State College was named the Northern Sun Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week. It’s the first time the freshman has received the honor.
Obrecht, a 6-4, 170-pound right hander, took a no-hitter into the seventh inning last Wednesday in his start against Concordia-St. Paul and finished with a one-hit shutout and 10 strikeouts to blank the Golden Bears 11-0.
For the season, Obrecht is now 7-0 with a 1.09 ERA and leads the NSIC in earned run average while ranking second in NCAA Division II. He has allowed just six earned runs in 49 2/3 innings of work this season and has been charged with just 30 hits while striking out 43 batters and walking 11.
Obrecht has pitched at least five innings in all seven starts this season (10 total appearances) and has a scoreless streak of 20 innings after not allowing a run in his last three starts at Minot State, at Winona State and vs. Concordia-St. Paul, all wins.
Wayne State is 31-15 overall and fifth place in the NSIC with a 22-11 league record. The Wildcats will close the regular season Wednesday at Upper Iowa in an NSIC doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
4 SDSU football players earn NFL offers
South Dakota State cornerback Jordan Brown, quarterback Taryn Christion, offensive lineman Sepesitiano Pupungatoa and punter Brady Hale all will be in NFL camps.
Brown was drafted Saturday in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Brown, a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, was the 223rd overall selection in the three-day draft.
A three-year starter, Brown finished his collegiate career with eight interceptions, 27 pass breakups and four forced fumbles. In earning first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors as both a junior and senior, Brown's career totals also included 148 total tackles (117 solo) and six tackles for loss.
During his senior season, Brown was a consensus Football Championship Subdivision All-American, including earning first-team recognition from the American Football Coaches Association, HERO Sports and Phil Steele. His senior-season totals included three interceptions, 12 pass breakups and 29 tackles.
Brown's selection marks the first time since 1975-76 that the Jackrabbits have had players chosen in consecutive years in the NFL Draft, after tight end Dallas Goedert was a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.
Christion signed a free agent offer from Seattle. A Sioux Falls native, Christion put together a record-setting career for the Jackrabbits, highlighted by establishing both SDSU and Missouri Valley Football Conference career marks for passing yards (11,535), total offense yards (13,050) and passing touchdowns (104). In all, Christion set 17 SDSU single-game, single-season and career records.
Christion was named MVFC Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore.
Pupungatoa received an invitation to attend rookie mini camp with the Minnesota Vikings.
Pupungatoa, originally from River Falls, Wisconsin, started three seasons at left guard for the Jackrabbits. He was a third-team All-America selection by the Associated Press in 2018, helping anchor an offensive line that helped pave the way for a unit that averaged 42.5 points and 480.5 yards of total offense per game.
Hale has received a free agent mini camp invitation from the Chicago Bears. A Yankton native, Hale handled the punting duties each of his four seasons with the Jackrabbits and averaged 40.3 yards per attempt for his career. He was a second-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection as a senior, when he averaged 42.5 yards on 56 punt attempts and landed 24 of his punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.