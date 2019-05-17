USD's Nilsen on Bowerman list
NEW ORLEANS -- South Dakota junior pole vaulter Chris Nilsen has been named to The Bowerman Post-Conference Championships Watch List as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Nilsen was a semifinalist for The Bowerman in 2018 following a sophomore campaign where he broke the NCAA Championships meet record with a vault of 19 feet, 1.5 inches, to win his second NCAA title.
The Bowerman, dubbed the Heisman of collegiate track and field, is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female athlete in the nation. The award debuted in 2009 and winners are announced at a ceremony in December in conjunction with the USTFCCCA annual convention.
Nilsen improved his own Summit League Championships meet record a week ago by clearing 19-0.75 in the pole vault. It marks his fourth 19-foot jump this season and the 10th of his career. He is one of 18 USD student-athletes to qualify for the NCAA West Preliminary held in Sacramento, California, next week and enters with the top mark in the region.
The men’s pole vault competition at the NCAA West Preliminary is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Iowa's Epenesa named to watch list
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa has been named to the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, which is responsible for honoring the nation's best defensive IMPACT player at the end of the season. There are 42 nominees.
Epenesa led the Big Ten Conference and ranked 12th nationally with 10.5 sacks in 2018. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors. His season totals included 37 tackles, with 16.5 tackles for loss. He recorded four forced fumbles, four pass break-ups, and one fumble recovery.
Epenesa was one of five finalists for the Polynesian Player of the Year in 2018. He was named co-Defensive Player of the Week in the Big Ten following his play in wins over Illinois and Iowa State.
Former Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell was the recipient of the Lott IMPACT Trophy in 2017, while defensive end Anthony Nelson was named to the Watch List a year ago. James Morris was a finalist for the award in 2013, and Desmond King was a semifinalist in 2016.
Candidates are evaluated during the season with a Player of the Week chosen each week (and his school receiving $1,000 for its general scholarship fund). The four finalists will attend the Lott IMPACT Trophy Banquet in Newport Beach (with his school receiving $25,000 for its general scholarship fund) in December.
The Hawkeyes open their season Aug. 31 against Miami, Ohio.
USD's Pederson, Sorbe earn All-District
VERMILLION, S.D. – Two members of the South Dakota swimming and diving teams have been named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District teams for District 6. Junior Josh Sorbe and sophomore Haley Pederson earn the accolades selected by College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The duo will appear on the national ballot for Academic All-America.
Sorbe maintains a 4.0 GPA while double majoring in political science and economics. He was recently awarded a $30,000 Truman Scholarship, the nation’s premier graduate fellowship for those pursuing careers in public service.
Pederson holds a 4.0 GPA with a major in business management and earned academic all-Summit League honors this past season.
She is a two-time all-league honoree this season on the one-meter and three-meter dives. At the Summit League Championships, she earned the silver medal in the three-meter dive and followed with a bronze in the one-meter dive.
Eligible student-athletes must have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average, have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests, completed one full calendar year at the institution, reached sophomore athletic eligibility and be nominated by their institutions’ sports information director.