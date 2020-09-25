SPORTS BRIEFS: USD sets 2021 spring football schedule

USD sets football schedule
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota will host Western Illinois inside the DakotaDome on Friday, Feb. 19, to begin an eight-game conference season.
The Coyotes’ schedule begins with back-to-back Friday contests with Western Illinois followed by Northern Iowa (Feb. 26). The team’s first road trip occurs in week three and will be to Grand Forks, North Dakota, for a Thursday bout with MVFC newcomer and former NCC foe North Dakota (March 4).
The season includes four home games and four road games. The opponents are unchanged from the eight USD was set to face in its previously announced fall schedule. The opening game is set exactly five months from when USD was slated to host Missouri State on Sept. 19 for its 2020 home opener.
The MVFC canceled its fall season back on Aug. 7 when it learned that the FCS failed to meet the minimum number of teams required to hold a fall championship. The Valley joined other conferences in asking the NCAA to conduct a spring championship, which the NCAA has granted.
The NCAA is reducing the playoff field from 24 teams to 16 for this spring slate with the championship game to take place the weekend of May 15 in Frisco, Texas. The 16 playoff qualifiers will comprise of 11 automatic qualifiers, including one from the MVFC, and five teams granted at-large bids. The bracket will be announced on April 18.
American Association partners with MLB
SIOUX CITY -- Major League Baseball (MLB) announced that it has named both the American Association and the Frontier League as “Partner Leagues” of MLB. The American Association and the Frontier League join the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), which was designated a Partner League earlier this week.
As Partner Leagues, the Frontier League and the American Association will collaborate with MLB on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.
Morningside gets two Players of the Week
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College added two more awards to the Sept. 14-20 span of Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week accolades.
Junior Sam Storey was tabbed men’s Golfer of the Week. En route to his second successive accolade, Storey compiled his compiled second straight and fifth top spot finish in the last two years when he claimed the medalist honor at the Siouxland Classic Sept. 14-15. He defeated senior teammate Corey Matthey in a three-hole playoff. His opening-round 66 at Ridge View Golf Course in Sioux Center was tied for the lowest round of the tournament.
Junior defensive specialist Kayla Harris was also a two-time awardee. She totaled 59 digs, with her effort of 35 digs Sept. 18 missing Morningside's record by a libero in a five-set match by three. She averaged 6.56 digs per set. A consistent defensive force for the Mustangs, Harris leads the conference in digs per set this season, with 6.24, and ranks third in total digs, with 156. Both statistics rank in the top 10 in the nation.
