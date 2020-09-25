SPORTS BRIEFS: USD sets 2021 spring football schedule

American Association partners with MLB

SIOUX CITY -- Major League Baseball (MLB) announced that it has named both the American Association and the Frontier League as “Partner Leagues” of MLB. The American Association and the Frontier League join the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), which was designated a Partner League earlier this week.

As Partner Leagues, the Frontier League and the American Association will collaborate with MLB on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

Morningside gets two Players of the Week

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College added two more awards to the Sept. 14-20 span of Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week accolades.

Junior Sam Storey was tabbed men’s Golfer of the Week. En route to his second successive accolade, Storey compiled his compiled second straight and fifth top spot finish in the last two years when he claimed the medalist honor at the Siouxland Classic Sept. 14-15. He defeated senior teammate Corey Matthey in a three-hole playoff. His opening-round 66 at Ridge View Golf Course in Sioux Center was tied for the lowest round of the tournament.

Junior defensive specialist Kayla Harris was also a two-time awardee. She totaled 59 digs, with her effort of 35 digs Sept. 18 missing Morningside's record by a libero in a five-set match by three. She averaged 6.56 digs per set. A consistent defensive force for the Mustangs, Harris leads the conference in digs per set this season, with 6.24, and ranks third in total digs, with 156. Both statistics rank in the top 10 in the nation.

