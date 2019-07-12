USD's Williamson signs five-year deal
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster announced this week a new five-year contract with head volleyball coach Leanne Williamson. The announcement follows one of the most successful seasons in program history highlighted by 21 wins and the team’s first appearance in the NCAA Division I Tournament.
Williamson started at USD as an assistant coach in 2009 and became the program’s ninth head coach in 2014. Since taking the head role, the Coyotes are 97-56 (.634) including a 56-22 (.718) mark in Summit League play. USD won a record 25 games in 2016, which culminated with the program’s first conference title. The Coyotes won the Summit League Tournament this past season to reach the big dance for the first time.
The 2016 Summit League Coach of the Year, Williamson boasts the highest win percentage in program history, and is tied with her predecessor, Matt Houk, for the second-most wins. She stands 44 wins shy of Janet Whitman, who won 141 games in 12 seasons from 1974-85.
Williamson graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in education and completed her master’s degree at USD in 2010. She and her husband, Tyler, reside in Vermillion with their twin boys, Jaxson and Logan, and infant daughter, Kinsley.
USD's Burch-Manning signs with Holland club
VERMILLION, S.D. -- Trey Burch-Manning will see his basketball career continue as he has signed his first professional contract to play for the Basketball Academy of Limburg in Limburg, Holland.
The recent University of South Dakota graduate leaves for Limburg in the middle of August with training camp starting shortly after his arrival and games beginning in September.
The native of Federal Way, Washington, saw a career year in points per game as a senior with 11.1 while grabbing 6.2 rebounds per contest. He also hit a career-best 43 percent of his 3-point field goal attempts in his senior season, a year where he sank 37 of his 49 career long-range shots.
For his career, he averaged 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. His 620 rebounds rank him 18th all-time in USD history.
Burch-Manning garnered his bachelor of science degree in sport marketing and media in May, and then went back home to workout while awaiting his professional opportunity.
ISU faces Michigan at Battle 4 Atlantis
AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State has drawn Michigan in its first game at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis. The Cyclones and Wolverines will meet Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
In its second game, Iowa State will face either North Carolina or Alabama.
The Cyclones and Michigan last met in 2013 in Ames with ISU prevailing 77-70. This will be the 11th meeting between the schools, with the series tied 5-5.
The other teams in the field are Gonzaga, Oregon, Seton Hall and Southern Miss.
ISU's Joens added to Team USA U19 roster
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado -- Iowa State women's basketball sophomore Ashley Joens was added to the USA Basketball U19 team. The 13th FIBA U19 World Cup will be held July 20-28 in Bangkok, Thailand, where the USA will attempt to capture an eighth gold medal.
Last summer, Joens captured a gold medal with the 2018 USA U18 National team, where she averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Joens was the captain of last year's squad. For the Cyclones, Joens was named to the All-Freshman Team after averaging 10.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in 2018-19.
No. 1 in FIBA's world youth women's rankings, the USA will play in preliminary round Group C and will open the competition July 20 against No. 7 Australia, followed by a July 21 contest against No. 15 South Korea. After a rest day, the USA will cap preliminary games July 23 against No. 14 Hungary.
Following the preliminary round, all teams will advance to the July 24 round of 16. The winners of the round of 16 will advance to the July 26 medal quarterfinals, and the losers will play out for ninth-16th places. The semifinals will be played on July 27, and the gold and bronze medal games on July 28.