SPORTS BRIEFS: USD sweeps male Summit Indoor track and field awards

His 15 double-doubles are third most in a single-season by a Hawkeye in three decades and the most since 2002 (Reggie Evans, 18).

Garza is the only Big Ten player to register seven 25-point/10-rebound performances in the same season in more than 17 years. He has produced the two highest point totals in a game by a Big Ten player this season (44 at Michigan; 38 at Indiana).

Larson named to NU Hall of Fame

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Volleyball standout Jordan Larson was announced as the second member of the 2020 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class.

Larson helped Nebraska to a top-five NCAA Tournament finish in each of her four seasons from 2005 to 2008. The Huskers went 127-8 during her career with four Big 12 Conference titles and three trips to the NCAA Semifinals, including the 2006 national title and a runner-up finish in 2005.