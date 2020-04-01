SPORTS BRIEFS: USD sweeps male Summit Indoor track and field awards

USD sweeps Summit Indoor T&F awards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota freshman Brithton Senior and senior Chris Nilsen have been named the Summit League Men’s Indoor Track and Field Athletes of the Year.
This marks the third Summit League Indoor Field Athlete of the Year for Nilsen. Senior garners his first career Summit League Track Athlete of the Year award. South Dakota sweeps the two men’s awards for the first time since 2015.
Nilsen, announced as the USTFCCCA National Field Athlete of the Year last week, broke the NCAA indoor record for the pole vault this season. He vaulted 19 feet, 5.5 inches, at the Nebraska Tune-Up. The height makes him the No. 4 indoor performer in American history. He also won the Summit League pole vault title. Nilsen is a three-time NCAA Champion and six-time All-American in the pole vault.
Senior was one of five Coyote qualifiers for the NCAA Indoor Championships. He raced to a 60-meter hurdle victory in 7.74 seconds at the Summit League Championships, breaking the league’s meet record and the South Dakota program record.
Garza earns Wooden All-American
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Junior Luka Garza became the first University of Iowa men’s basketball player to be named to the John Wooden Award All-America Team.
Joining Garza on the elite squad is Udoka Azubuike (Kansas), Devon Dotson (Kansas), Malachi Flynn (San Diego State), Obi Toppin (Dayton), Myles Powell (Seton Hall), Markus Howard (Marquette), Filip Petrusev (Gonzaga), Payton Pritchard (Oregon), and Cassius Winston (Michigan State).
You have free articles remaining.
The presentation of the John Wooden Award to the men’s most outstanding college basketball player will take place on April 7, during the 4 p.m. (CT) edition of SportsCenter on ESPN.
Garza was awarded the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and five major news outlets named Garza as its national player of the year: Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, Bleacher Report, and ESPN. He is the first Iowa men’s basketball player to earn national player of the year distinction. Garza was also a unanimous consensus first-team All-America selection. He joins former Hawkeyes Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952) as the program’s only consensus first team All-Americans.
Garza (740 points and 305 rebounds) is one of three Big Ten players to ever to total 740+ points and 300+ rebounds in a single-season (Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994 and Purdue’s Joe Barry Carroll in 1979). He ranked second nationally with 12 20-point/10-rebound performances, 20-point games (25); third in total field goals made (287) and points per 40 minutes played (29.8) and fifth in scoring (23.9).
His 15 double-doubles are third most in a single-season by a Hawkeye in three decades and the most since 2002 (Reggie Evans, 18).
Garza is the only Big Ten player to register seven 25-point/10-rebound performances in the same season in more than 17 years. He has produced the two highest point totals in a game by a Big Ten player this season (44 at Michigan; 38 at Indiana).
Larson named to NU Hall of Fame
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Volleyball standout Jordan Larson was announced as the second member of the 2020 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class.
Larson helped Nebraska to a top-five NCAA Tournament finish in each of her four seasons from 2005 to 2008. The Huskers went 127-8 during her career with four Big 12 Conference titles and three trips to the NCAA Semifinals, including the 2006 national title and a runner-up finish in 2005.
Individually, Larson was a three-time All-American and a two-time first-team All-American. At the conference level, Larson was a two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and the 2008 Big 12 Player of the Year. She was also an Academic All-American as a senior. Larson finished her Husker career with 1,600 kills, 1,410 digs and a school-record 186 aces. She is currently one of only two players in program history to rank among Nebraska’s all-time top 10 in both kills and digs.
Larson then went on to a decorated international career. She was a two-time Olympic medalist, helping Team USA to a silver medal in 2012 and a bronze medal in 2016. Larson helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2014 world championships, the first-ever major tournament gold medal for the U.S. women’s national team. Larson was then named USA Volleyball’s Indoor Female Player of the Year in both 2015 and 2016.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!