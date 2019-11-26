SPORTS BRIEFS: USD trio earns Summit honors

Bean, a sophomore, earns male swimmer of the week honors for the first time in his career. He finished in the top two in all seven events he participated in during the Augustana Invitational at the Midco Aquatic Center.

He set a school record in the 100 free prelims in 44.44 seconds, a time that ranks second in the Summit League this season, while coming back and placing second in the ‘A’ finals in 44.48. He won the ‘A final in the 200 free in 1:39.26 while his 1:38.34 split as the led-off leg in the victorious 800 free relay is the top time in the Summit League this season. He placed second in the 50 free where his 20.14 clocking from the prelims ranks second on the Coyote Top 10 list and second in the Summit League this season. He swam on a winning 400 free relay unit that set a school record while also participating in a first-place 200 free relay and a second-place 400 medley relay.