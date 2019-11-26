SPORTS BRIEFS: USD trio earns Summit honors

USD trio earns Summit honors
SIOUX FALLS -- South Dakota swimming and diving team members Charlie Bean, Haley Pederson and Sabrina Sabadeanu have been named Summit League athletes of the week.
Bean, a sophomore, earns male swimmer of the week honors for the first time in his career. He finished in the top two in all seven events he participated in during the Augustana Invitational at the Midco Aquatic Center.
He set a school record in the 100 free prelims in 44.44 seconds, a time that ranks second in the Summit League this season, while coming back and placing second in the ‘A’ finals in 44.48. He won the ‘A final in the 200 free in 1:39.26 while his 1:38.34 split as the led-off leg in the victorious 800 free relay is the top time in the Summit League this season. He placed second in the 50 free where his 20.14 clocking from the prelims ranks second on the Coyote Top 10 list and second in the Summit League this season. He swam on a winning 400 free relay unit that set a school record while also participating in a first-place 200 free relay and a second-place 400 medley relay.
Pederson, a junior, swept the two diving events during the three-day Augustana Invitational to earn female diver of the week honors.
Pederson, earning her fifth diver of the week honor this season and sixth career, scored 259.30 points in the one-meter competition and 248.50 in the three-meter competition.
You have free articles remaining.
Sabadeanu, a senior, posted Summit League leading times in four events during the meet while also participating in three relays for the Coyotes. She swam to victory in the 200 back with a time of 1:59.95 while also finished second in the 200 IM (2:05.13) and 100 back (55.81). She added a 26.26 50 back split during the 200 medley relay that finished second
Sabadeanu, honored for the second time this season and seventh time in her career as female swimmer of the week, swam on a third-place 400 medley relay team and a seventh-place 400 free relay squad.
NU's Stevenson denied waiver
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska announced that men’s basketball player Shamiel Stevenson has been denied a waiver and will not be eligible to compete until the start of the 2020-21 season.
Stevenson, a junior guard/forward from Toronto, Canada, will have two full years of eligibility remaining beginning with the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
Nebraska’s initial waiver request on Stevenson’s behalf was denied. NU also filed a request for reconsideration of the waiver, which was recently denied. On Monday, Stevenson and NU staff participated in a telephonic appeal hearing. The appeal request has also been denied.
Stevenson will join fellow transfers Dalano Banton and Derrick Walker as being eligible for the start of the 2020-21 season.
Stevenson transferred to Nebraska in May of 2019 from Nevada after head coach Eric Musselman took the Arkansas head coaching position. Stevenson began his career at Pittsburgh, where he played as a freshman, as well as four games as a sophomore before transferring at the end of the 2018 fall semester. Stevenson averaged 8.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 36 games at Pittsburgh, and did not play at Nevada.