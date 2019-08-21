USD picked 2nd in the Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota senior Anne Rasmussen, junior Sami Slaughter and sophomore Madison Jurgens were named Players to Watch in conjunction with the Summit League Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, announced Wednesday.
South Dakota, coming off a 21-10 campaign and the school’s first-ever Summit League Tournament title and NCAA Division I Tournament berth, was picked to finish second in the league. The Coyotes garnered 59 points in the voting from the league coaches, just two points behind Denver.
Denver, the five-time Summit League regular-season champions, received five of the nine first-place votes and tallied 61 points. South Dakota received four first-place votes.
Rasmussen, last season’s Summit League Defensive Player of the Year, led the league at 5.44 digs per set, a total that ranked 18th nationally in NCAA Division I. Her 604 total digs were third-most in single-season history. She is a two-time All-Summit League selection.
Jurgens, in her first season as the starting setter, ranked second in the Summit League at 10.48 assists per set. She was named to the All-Summit League Freshman Team and earned honorable mention All-Summit League honors in her redshirt freshman season.
Slaughter, a transfer from Nebraska, is one of a deep core of hitters looking to fill the void left by the graduation losses of Summit League Player of the Year Hayley Dotseth and Summit League Tournament MVP Taylor Wilson. In total, the Coyotes lost three of the team’s top four hitters to graduation.
The Coyotes will host Minnesota State in an exhibition match on Saturday at 7 p.m.
USD men's basketball releases schedule
VERMILLION, S.D. -- A tournament in Hawai’i, a game at reigning Pac-12 regular-season champion Washington, and a meeting with longtime friend Eric Musselman at Arkansas highlight the 2019-20 South Dakota men’s basketball schedule announced Wednesday by head coach Todd Lee.
Two old comrades, Lee and Musselman, take the court on Nov. 22 as South Dakota faces Arkansas in Fayetteville. Lee and Musselman’s history dates back to their time coaching together for the Rapid City Thrillers of the CBA. Both also have connections to the University of San Diego, where Lee once coached and Musselman played. Musselman enters his first season at Arkansas after taking Nevada to three-straight NCAA Tournaments.
The Coyotes will also take on the reigning Pac-12 regular-season champion Washington, who advanced to the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, on Dec. 2 to cap off a four-game road trip. Sandwiched between the SEC and Pac-12 games are road trips to California Baptist (Nov. 27) and Northern Arizona (Nov. 30). The game with California Baptist will serve as a part of The Summit League/WAC Challenge in men’s basketball, now in its second year.
The Rainbow Classic in Honolulu, Hawai’i, announced earlier this month, kicks off the season. The Coyotes will face Pacific, Hawai’i and Florida A&M across the span of four days from Nov. 8-11.
South Dakota will have eight nonconference home games during 2019-20, including five-straight between Dec. 6 and Dec. 22. Highlights include hosting Northern Colorado inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Dec. 20 and playing future Summit member Kansas City inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Dec. 22.
The Coyotes begin Summit League play on the road at Western Illinois (Dec. 29). Marquee games against in-state rival South Dakota State are scheduled for Jan. 19 in Vermillion and Feb. 23 in Brookings. The regular season will conclude with senior day against North Dakota on Feb. 29.
Green Valley Ladies Golf champions
SIOUX CITY -- Green Valley Golf Course hosted its Ladies Championships, which was shortened by rain.
Cindy Westeen finished in first place in the championship flight, ahead of Sharon Dornan (second place) and Barb Haley (third place).
In the first flight, Kristie Brown took first place, Terry Landean finished in second place and Kaye Dunlop finished third.
In the second flight, Carolyn Pint won the flight. Gloria McCrystal finished second and Angi Harmer finished third.