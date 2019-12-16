SPORTS BRIEFS: USD women ranked No. 25 in AP poll

USD ranked No. 25 in AP poll
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball enters the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 25. It marks the third time in program history the Coyotes have made the AP Top 25, following a two-week stint last February.
The Coyotes become the fifth team in Summit League history to earn a spot in the AP Top 25, following Northern Illinois (1992-93, 1993-94), South Dakota State (2008-09) and last year’s South Dakota team (2018-19).
No. 25 South Dakota has already been ranked for two weeks in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Coyotes entered the coaches’ poll, which comes out on Tuesdays, on Dec. 3 and moved up to No. 21 last week.
The Coyotes (11-1) have been receiving votes in both polls since the start of the season. The first team out of the poll a week ago, USD moved past a Miami (5-3) this week.
South Dakota has put together wins against the Big Ten’s Ohio State, the SEC’s Missouri and the Pac-12’s Utah this season. The Coyotes also have nonconference wins over preseason Missouri Valley favorite Drake, Horizon League favorite Green Bay and the Big East’s Creighton. The lone loss on the year came at the hands of No. 20 Missouri State.
The Coyotes and the Bears join No. 17 Gonzaga as the three mid-majors in the poll.
Next on the docket for South Dakota is No. 5 South Carolina at 11 a.m. (CT) next Sunday.
Three Hawkeyes named All-Americans
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Three members of the University of Iowa football team have been named to the 2019 Associated Press All-America Team.
Junior kicker Keith Duncan was named first-team All-America, while junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa were named second team All-America.
Duncan (5-foot-10, 180-pounds), a Lou Groza Award finalist, set Big Ten and Iowa single-season records with 29 made field goals, a total that ranks sixth-best all-time in the NCAA. His 34 attempts on the season are also a school record.
For the season, Duncan is 29-of-34 on field goal attempts, 14-of-18 on field goals of 40 or more yards, and a perfect 25-of-25 on PATs. Duncan’s 38 career made field goals are the sixth-most all-time in program history.
Duncan earned the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year Award in the Big Ten and was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP.
Wirfs (6-foot-5, 322-pounds), was named the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media.
He started nine games at right tackle and three at left tackle, with 32 career starts in three seasons. He was one of six semifinalists for the 2019 Outland Trophy. He earned honorable mention honors in 2018, and in 2017 was the first true freshman to start at tackle under head coach Kirk Ferentz.
Epenesa (6-foot-6, 280-pounds), earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for the second straight year.
He leads the Hawkeyes in tackles for loss (13-69), sacks (9-54), quarterback pressures (nine) and forced fumbles (three). He also has three pass break-ups.
ISU's Kolar earns All-American status
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State sophomore tight end Charlie Kolar was selected as an Associated Press All-American, earning a spot on the third team.
Kolar is the first Cyclone in school history to be named to an All-American team and an Academic All-American. Kolar earned Academic All-America First Team accolades from CoSIDA last week.
The sophomore is producing one of the best seasons by a tight end in school history, leading all Big 12 tight ends in receptions (48), receiving yards (675) and receiving touchdowns (7).
His 675 receiving yards is a school record by a tight end.
Kolar's yards per game average (56.3) and touchdown reception (7) totals rank in the top-five nationally among FBS tight ends.
Kolar, who has five 70-plus yard receiving games, recording 36 catches for first downs or touchdowns and has three receptions resulting in fourth down conversions.
The two-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 selection holds a cumulative 3.98 GPA in mechanical engineering. He won the team GPA Award during the 2018-19 school year with a perfect 4.0 GPA.