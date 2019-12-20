SPORTS BRIEFS: USD women's basketball ranked No. 21

USD women ranked No. 21
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball holds steady at No. 21 for the second-straight week in the USA Today Coaches Poll. It marks the highest ranking the Coyotes have earned in either poll.
The Coyotes (11-1) cracked the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season on Monday with a ranking of No. 25. South Dakota is now in its third week of being ranked by the coaches’ poll.
South Dakota also continues its 38-week streak in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll, ranking third for the third-straight week.
This becomes the fourth Summit League team to be ranked in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll in the same season. Others include Northern Illinois (1993-94), South Dakota State (2008-09) and South Dakota (2018-19).
SDSU's Rozeboom named All-American
WACO, Texas - South Dakota State University linebacker Christian Rozeboom was named to his fourth Football Championship Subdivision All-America team this week, earning a spot Friday on the first team selected by the American Football Coaches Association.
A senior from Sioux Center, Iowa, Rozeboom posted his fourth consecutive 100-tackle season with a team-high 111 stops in 2019, including six tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He also recorded two interceptions, forced three fumbles and recovered a pair of fumbles.
Rozeboom tallied double figures in tackles six times during the 2019 season en route to becoming the Jackrabbits' career tackles leader with 475. He anchored an SDSU defense that limited the opposition to 16.7 points and 294.8 yards of total offense per game.
Rozeboom earned second-team AFCA All-America honors in 2017.
Earlier this week, Rozeboom was named to first-team All-America squads by HERO Sports and STATS. He also was a second-team honoree by The Associated Press.
USD's Jurgens Rasmuss named Academic All-League
SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota teammates Madison Jurgens and Anne Rasmussen have been named to the 2019 Summit Volleyball Academic All-League team.
Jurgens, an Odell has a 3.95 GPA and is a biology major. The sophomore setter ranked first in the Summit League and ninth nationally in assists per set (11.77) and fourth in service aces per set (0.33).
Rasmussen, the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year, paced the league at 4.99 digs per set. She carries a 3.94 GPA as an exercise science major.
To be eligible for the academic all-league team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA above 3.30, completed at least one full academic year at the current institution and participated in 50 percent of their team’s competitions.
USD tennis releases schedule
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota head tennis coach Brett Barnett is announced the upcoming spring schedule, featuring two home matches and a strong slate of non-conference matches.
The Coyotes open the spring season with the first of three matches against Power Five teams when it travels to Lincoln, Nebraska, to face Nebraska on Jan. 18.
The rest of South Dakota’s matchups with Power Five teams include contests with Iowa State (Jan. 24) and Minnesota (Feb. 14).
The Coyotes annual Spring Break trip takes them to California this season and will see them play Stanislas State (March 9), UC Davis (March 10), Santa Clara (March 12) and one more opponent to be determined.
The Summit League slate begins with a trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to take on Oral Roberts (March 21).
The home slate includes matches against league foes Omaha (April 3) and Denver (April 11).
The Summit League Tournament starts April 24 in Denver, Colorado, where the winner will earn the Summit League's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.