SPORTS BRIEFS: USD women's basketball ranked No. 21

USD women ranked No. 21

VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball holds steady at No. 21 for the second-straight week in the USA Today Coaches Poll. It marks the highest ranking the Coyotes have earned in either poll.

The Coyotes (11-1) cracked the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season on Monday with a ranking of No. 25. South Dakota is now in its third week of being ranked by the coaches’ poll.

South Dakota also continues its 38-week streak in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll, ranking third for the third-straight week.

This becomes the fourth Summit League team to be ranked in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll in the same season. Others include Northern Illinois (1993-94), South Dakota State (2008-09) and South Dakota (2018-19).

SDSU's Rozeboom named All-American

WACO, Texas - South Dakota State University linebacker Christian Rozeboom was named to his fourth Football Championship Subdivision All-America team this week, earning a spot Friday on the first team selected by the American Football Coaches Association.