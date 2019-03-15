USD women's basketball to host watch party
VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota athletic department will host an NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection show party at 5:45 p.m. Monday on the second floor of Old Lumber Company Grill and Bar in downtown Vermillion.
The event is free and open to the public, and appetizers will be provided while supplies last. South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, her staff and players will be front and center in watching the unveiling of the 64-team field in a live show that begins at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
The Coyotes are 28-5 on the season and remain ranked in the top-25 USA Today Coaches Poll. USD was the runner-up at the Summit League Tournament, and is seeking to become the first Summit League member to receive an at-large bid.
Impressive wins against then-No. 22 Iowa State and on the road at then-No. 22 Missouri, along with four other wins against top-100 teams help bolster the Coyotes’ case in receiving a tournament invitation. ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme predicts USD to be a No. 7 seed in his latest release.
John Thayer, the voice of Coyotes women’s basketball, will serve as emcee.
Iowa's Gustafson named ESPNW National POY
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa women’s basketball senior Megan Gustafson is the ESPNW National Player of the Year.
Gustafson, a unanimous selection, is the first ESPNW Player of the Year in program history. She was named a unanimous first-team All-American by ESPNW on Thursday.
Gustafson leads the country in field goal percentage (69.6), points per game (28.0), total points (897), and field goals made (369), ranks second in double-doubles (30) and defensive rebounds per game (10), third in total rebounds (424) and fourth in rebounds per game (13.3).
Gustafson is the only Hawkeye in program history to win the conference's player of the year award twice.
Gustafson was also one of the five finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award. The award recognizes the top centers in the country.
The NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show airs Monday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
Northwestern to hold season celebration
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern athletic department is hosting a season celebration for women’s basketball and indoor track nationals on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Bultman Center.
This celebration will recognize the accomplishments of this year’s team and their GPAC regular season championship and national tournament Final Four finish. It will also recognize the men’s 4 x 800 team who received All-American status.
Ice cream and cookies will be served following the brief program.
Wayne State lands 24 on NSIC All-Academic
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College landed 24 student-athletes on the 2019 Northern Sun Conference Winter All-Academic Teams.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher. Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
The WSC men’s indoor track and field team had eight selections followed by women’s basketball with seven, women’s indoor track and field six and men’s basketball three honorees.