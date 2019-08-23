WOMEN'S SOCCER
USD shuts out Idaho State
VERMILLION, S.D. — The South Dakota Coyotes women’s soccer program started the 2019 campaign with a 2-0 victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Friday afternoon at First Bank and Trust Soccer Complex.
Just 24 seconds into the contest, Amanda Carpio netted a goal assisted by Kellee Willer and Maddison Sullivan. Sullivan took a pass from Willer into the corner and crossed to a wide-open Carpio, who won a scramble and found the back of the net. It was the sixth goal of her career.
Sullivan added an insurance goal 12 minutes into the second half to complete the scoring. She stole possession near the goal line, turned and fired a shot through the legs of Bengal goalkeeper Katie Hogarth for her fourth collegiate score.
In her first start for the Coyotes, Emma Harkleroad earned a shutout with four saves.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Iowa releases nonconference schedule
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa men's basketball schedule released its nonconference schedule on Friday, which includes 16 regular season home games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Game times will be released in September.
The Hawkeyes will tipoff the 2019-20 season on Friday, Nov. 8, against SIU-Edwardsville in Iowa City. That contest will be the first of five consecutive home dates to begin the season. Iowa will also challenge DePaul as part of the Gavitt Games (Nov. 11), Oral Roberts (Nov. 15), North Florida (Nov. 21) and Cal Poly (Nov. 24).
Iowa will face the NCAA runner-up a season ago, Texas Tech, in the first round of the Las Vegas Invitational on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28).
NBA
Lakers to sign Howard
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers intend to sign center Dwight Howard after he completes a buyout with Memphis, a person familiar with the decision says.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal hasn't been completed for Howard to make an improbable return to the Lakers six years after his acrimonious departure.
The eight-time All-Star selection will be the ostensible replacement for center DeMarcus Cousins, who recently tore a knee ligament after signing with the Lakers as a free agent last month. Cousins could be sidelined for the entire upcoming season, and Howard will team with JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis to play the center spot for the Lakers.
Howard spent one infamous season with the Lakers, who acquired him from Orlando in August 2012 and teamed him with Steve Nash, Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol in the hopes of building a championship-contending superteam.
Although Howard valiantly played through injuries, he also clashed with Bryant, coach Mike D'Antoni and others in the locker room before that misbegotten season ended with a first-round playoff sweep. Howard averaged 17.1 points and led the NBA with 12.4 rebounds during his sole season in LA.
LPGA
Larsen leads CP Open
AURORA, Ontario — Nicole Broch Larsen shot her second consecutive 6-under 66 on Friday for a one-shot lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko midway through the CP Women's Open.
Broch Larsen, who started on the back nine, birdied three of her last four holes to push ahead of Ko and post 12-under 132 at Magna Golf Club. Ko shot a bogey-free 67.
Broch Larsen, of Denmark, is winless in three seasons on the LPGA Tour and came in 89th in the points standings.
Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada was three shots back after a 69 along with Pajaree Anannarukarn (69) and Yu Liu (67). Amy Olson, who has an outside shot at making the U.S. Solheim Cup team in the final week of qualifying, had a 68 and was another shot behind.
— Staff and wire reports