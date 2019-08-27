USD women's XC ranked 12th in Midwest
NEW ORLEANS -- The preseason USTFCCCA Regional Rankings are out and the South Dakota women’s cross country team has been picked 12th in the Midwest Region. The Coyotes were the only Summit League team to be ranked on the women’s side.
South Dakota has won five-straight Summit League Championships in women’s cross country and posted back-to-back top-10 finishes at the NCAA Midwest Regional. The Coyotes finished sixth at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Peoria, Illinois, last fall.
The Coyotes return a pair of all-Summit League runners in junior Jonna Bart and senior Kianna Stewart. Junior Kelsi Kearney was also a regular in the Coyotes’ scoring five a year ago. Last week, the Summit League announced junior Abby Ripperda as a “Runner to Watch” after a breakout spring campaign.
South Dakota opens the season Friday evening at the NDSU Bison Open on Rose Creek Golf Course in Fargo, North Dakota.
UNI's Moore named to watch list
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Senior tight end Briley Moore was named to the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List.
The senior is the Panther's leading returning receiver heading into the 2019 season and was named a team captain by head coach Mark Farley ahead of fall camp.
Moore earned First-Team All-MVFC honors his junior year and was named a preseason All-American by Hero Sports and STATS.
Iowa wrestling season tickets available
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa wrestling program announced that season ticket tickets for the 2019-20 season are available for purchase online at hawkeyesports.com and over the phone at 1-800-IA-HAWKS.
Season tickets are $85 for public and $73 for faculty/staff. The 2019-20 season includes seven home dates, including duals against Big Ten opponents Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes also host Oklahoma State and another non-conference opponent not yet announced.
Dates and times for Iowa’s home schedule are expected to be announced early next week. All matches will be at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The deadline for season ticket renewals is Sept. 13.
New season ticket holders can beginning purchasing tickets as of today, but will not select their seats until October. Single dual tickets will also be available for purchase in October.
ISU women announce non-conference slate
AMES, Iowa -- The Iowa State women's basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 season. The Cyclones' season-opener is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7, against Southern.
The Cyclones’ schedule will feature eight home matchups and three road contests in non-conference action. ISU will hit the road on its second game of the season to take on Drake on Sunday, Nov. 10. The Cyclones will then return home to face Texas Southern on Nov. 19 before travelling to Fargo, North Dakota to square off with NDSU (Fri., Nov. 22).
The Cyclones will then play host to UAPB (Friday, Nov. 29) and New Orleans (Sun., Dec. 1) before their final non-conference road trip against Alabama in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Thurs., Dec. 5.
Iowa State rounds out its non-conference slate with four-straight home games beginning with the much-anticipated Iowa Corn CyHawk series on Wed., Dec. 11 against Iowa. ISU will finish 2019 with games against Wright State (Sun., Dec. 15), UNI (Sun., Dec. 22) and North Alabama (Mon., Dec. 30).
Dates are still subject to change and a complete schedule featuring tip-off times and the Big 12 conference schedule will be announced at a later date.
UNI's Heims to compete at Parapan games
LIMA, Peru -- Junior UNI track and field athlete Jessica Heims is set to represent Team USA in the Parapan America Games at the Athletics Stadium in Lima. She will try to improve on her classification world record discus throw of 34.18 meters from the outdoor track season.
The event will be her second international event of the year after capturing three golds at the Para Athletics Grand Prix in Grosseto, Italy, in June.
She competed in the 100-meter run, the 200-meter run and the discus in Italy, but in Peru, she will focus on the discus.