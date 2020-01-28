SPORTS BRIEFS: USD women stay at No. 18

USD women stay at No. 18
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball is ranked No. 18 in the USA Today Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll for the second-straight week.
No. 18 South Dakota (19-2, 8-0) remains undefeated at the midway point of Summit action. The Coyotes have won their first eight league games by an average margin of 35.5 points per game.
The Coyotes have been ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll for nine-straight weeks this season. It marks the second-longest streak in the USA Today Coaches Poll by a Summit team (South Dakota State, 14-straight weeks in 2008-09).
Senior guard Ciara Duffy, the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year, leads the team with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists per game. She’s joined in double-figures by junior center Hannah Sjerven (12.4), junior guard Chloe Lamb (10.2) and junior guard Monica Arens (10.0). South Dakota’s averaging 81.4 points per game for the ninth-best scoring offense in the nation.
South Dakota moved to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25, the highest USD has ever been ranked in that poll. The Coyotes have been in the AP Top 25 for five weeks this season.
No. 21/18 South Dakota tips off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Omaha inside Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.
Former Hawkeye joins BCU T&F staff
SIOUX CITY -- Jordan Mullen, a two-time All-American and Big Ten champion, recently joined the coaching staff for Briar Cliff's track & field programs.
Mullen was a standout for the University of Iowa and got into coaching at the high school he attended, Atlantic High School in Atlantic, Iowa. During his prep career, Mullen was a seven-time state champion and set a Class 3A state meet record in the 110-meter hurdles. He also set records in the event at the Drake Relays and his conference championship.
In his two seasons as a head coach, Mullen led the Trojans to their best finishes in school history. In 2017, the team finished runners-up at the state meet and in 2018 Atlantic placed third.
Pobereyko returns to X's
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of RHP Matt Pobereyko. The 2020 season will be his fifth season of professional baseball and his second with the X’s.
During the 2019 season, Pobereyko paced the American Association with 47 appearances and collected the third-most saves with a career-high, 24. That also tied a Sioux City single-season record. Pobereyko held down a 3.18 ERA over 51 innings allowing just 31 hits, and 14 walks, good for a WHIP of 0.882. Pobereyko set another career-high with 74 strikeouts, good for a K/9 of 13.1. He was selected to the American Association South Division All-Star team.
This winter Pobereyko pitched in the Dominican Winter League. He went 4-1 with a 1.67 ERA. Over 27 innings of work, he struck out 30 batters and walked only 11. His 29 appearances for Estrellas de Oriente led the club.
He pitched collegiately at Kentucky Wesleyan College. As a senior, he went 9-2 with a 1.84 ERA in 12 games. He broke school records with 104 strikeouts during the season and had 18 in one game.
Going undrafted after his senior season Pobereyko landed with the Florence Freedom of the Frontier League. In 20 games out of the bullpen, he put together a 1.33 ERA with 31 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 20 1/3 innings. The Arizona Diamondbacks purchased his contract from Florence. He spent the rest of the 2016 season bouncing between levels appearing in Rookie ball, Low-A and High-A. He appeared in 15 games total, pitching 27 innings, striking out 36 and an ERA of 4.33.
Pobereyko returned to Florence for the 2017 season after not being retained by Arizona. In his second stint with Florence, he racked up 10 saves with an ERA of just 1.00 in 18 innings, while punching out 38 batters. He finished the 2017 season in the New York Mets organization. With the Class A Columbia Fireflies, he pitched in 23 games and had a 3.15 ERA in 34 1/3 innings, striking out 53.
The Mets kept Pobereyko to begin the 2018 season. He began on the opening day roster for the High-A ball St. Lucie Mets, appearing in 36 games, saving 10, with a 3.19 ERA and a 2-3 record in 48 innings. Pobereyko recorded 55 strikeouts during that time. He was promotion to AAA Syracuse and appeared in one game before being sent to AA Binghamton for the final week of the season where he appeared in five games, tossing 5 2/3 shutout innings.