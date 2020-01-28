SPORTS BRIEFS: USD women stay at No. 18

This winter Pobereyko pitched in the Dominican Winter League. He went 4-1 with a 1.67 ERA. Over 27 innings of work, he struck out 30 batters and walked only 11. His 29 appearances for Estrellas de Oriente led the club.

He pitched collegiately at Kentucky Wesleyan College. As a senior, he went 9-2 with a 1.84 ERA in 12 games. He broke school records with 104 strikeouts during the season and had 18 in one game.

Going undrafted after his senior season Pobereyko landed with the Florence Freedom of the Frontier League. In 20 games out of the bullpen, he put together a 1.33 ERA with 31 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 20 1/3 innings. The Arizona Diamondbacks purchased his contract from Florence. He spent the rest of the 2016 season bouncing between levels appearing in Rookie ball, Low-A and High-A. He appeared in 15 games total, pitching 27 innings, striking out 36 and an ERA of 4.33.

Pobereyko returned to Florence for the 2017 season after not being retained by Arizona. In his second stint with Florence, he racked up 10 saves with an ERA of just 1.00 in 18 innings, while punching out 38 batters. He finished the 2017 season in the New York Mets organization. With the Class A Columbia Fireflies, he pitched in 23 games and had a 3.15 ERA in 34 1/3 innings, striking out 53.

The Mets kept Pobereyko to begin the 2018 season. He began on the opening day roster for the High-A ball St. Lucie Mets, appearing in 36 games, saving 10, with a 3.19 ERA and a 2-3 record in 48 innings. Pobereyko recorded 55 strikeouts during that time. He was promotion to AAA Syracuse and appeared in one game before being sent to AA Binghamton for the final week of the season where he appeared in five games, tossing 5 2/3 shutout innings.

