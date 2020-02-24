SPORTS BRIEFS: USD women stay at No. 20

Lamb receives the Summit’s weekly award for the first time of her career. She scored 22 points on Saturday to lead the Coyotes to a 77-67 victory over in-state rival South Dakota State. She also added 15 points against North Dakota State on Thursday, while shooting 63.6 percent from the field and making 6-of-9 from three during the week.

Lamb helped the Coyotes clinch the second Summit League title of her career last week. She’s been on a tear over the last six games, averaging 17.3 points while shooting 55.7 percent.

USD's Eamiguel earns honor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota junior shortstop Lauren Eamiguel has been named the Summit League Softball Player of the Week. It is the second time Eamiguel has earned the honor and first this season.

Eamiguel hit .714 (10-for-14) in leading the Coyotes to a 4-1 record at the Madeira Beach Invitational held Friday thru Sunday in Florida. She had four multi-hit games and totaled six RBIs with four runs scored.

Eamiguel’s fifth career triple provided the go-ahead run in South Dakota’s win against Providence Saturday. She was 3-for-3 with three RBIs against the Friars. She came back Sunday and delivered the walk-off hit in the Coyotes’ victory against Merrimack.