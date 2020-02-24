SPORTS BRIEFS: USD women stay at No. 20

USD women stay at No. 20
NEW YORK -- South Dakota women’s basketball remains No. 20 in this week’s Associated Press Poll.
No. 20 South Dakota (26-2, 15-0 Summit League) has clinched its second Summit League regular season title in three years. The Coyotes are one victory away from running the table, a feat that has only been done twice in The Summit League/Mid-Continent Conference history (South Dakota, 2017-18; Northern Illinois, 1993-94).
South Dakota natives Chloe Lamb and Ciara Duffy led the way with victories over North Dakota State and South Dakota State. Lamb scored 22 against the Jacks, while Duffy had 22 against the Bison.
The Coyotes are No. 20 in the Associated Press poll for the second-straight week, the highest the program has ever ranked in the AP poll. The Coyotes have been ranked in the AP Top 25 for nine weeks this season, the second-most appearances by a Summit League team in a single season (South Dakota State, 10 weeks in 2008-09).
No. 20 South Dakota hosts North Dakota for Senior Day at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Tickets are available at GoYotes.com.
Lamb named Player of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota junior guard Chloe Lamb has been named the Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. This marks South Dakota’s seventh weekly honor this season with Lamb becoming the third different player to be recognized.
Lamb receives the Summit’s weekly award for the first time of her career. She scored 22 points on Saturday to lead the Coyotes to a 77-67 victory over in-state rival South Dakota State. She also added 15 points against North Dakota State on Thursday, while shooting 63.6 percent from the field and making 6-of-9 from three during the week.
Lamb helped the Coyotes clinch the second Summit League title of her career last week. She’s been on a tear over the last six games, averaging 17.3 points while shooting 55.7 percent.
USD's Eamiguel earns honor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota junior shortstop Lauren Eamiguel has been named the Summit League Softball Player of the Week. It is the second time Eamiguel has earned the honor and first this season.
Eamiguel hit .714 (10-for-14) in leading the Coyotes to a 4-1 record at the Madeira Beach Invitational held Friday thru Sunday in Florida. She had four multi-hit games and totaled six RBIs with four runs scored.
Eamiguel’s fifth career triple provided the go-ahead run in South Dakota’s win against Providence Saturday. She was 3-for-3 with three RBIs against the Friars. She came back Sunday and delivered the walk-off hit in the Coyotes’ victory against Merrimack.
South Dakota improved to 8-8 overall while Eamiguel upped her average to .365 with 11 RBIs and a team-high 14 runs scored.
Judkins named Pitcher of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior Grant Judkins has been named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week. It is Judkins’ second career honor.
The right-handed pitcher from earned the distinction after throwing six shutout innings in the Hawkeyes’ 4-1 victory over No. 18 Arizona on Feb. 22 at the Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament in San Diego. It was Iowa’s first win over a ranked opponent this season.
Judkins surrendered two hits over six innings while striking out six. He retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced as he notched his second victory of the season.
Judkins is 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in two starts.
The honor is the second of Judkins’ career. He was tabbed as the Collegiate Baseball National Pitcher of the Week (Feb. 18), NCBWA National Pitcher of the Week (Feb. 19) and Big Ten Pitcher of the Week (Feb. 19) during the 2019 season.