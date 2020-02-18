SPORTS BRIEFS: USD women up to No. 15 in USA Today poll

USD women up to No. 15

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota women’s basketball team continues its climb up the USA Today Coaches Poll to No. 15 in the latest poll.

No. 15 South Dakota (24-2, 13-0 Summit League) is one of 12 teams in the nation that remain undefeated in conference play this season. The Coyotes are one win away from clinching a share of the regular-season title and two from winning it outright.

Both of South Dakota’s rankings this week – No. 20 in the Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches poll – mark program highs.

This marks South Dakota’s 12th consecutive week in the USA Today Coaches Poll, while the Coyotes have been ranked in the AP Top 25 for eight weeks this season.

The 2019-20 Coyotes have put together the second-most appearances in a season by a Summit team. The 2008-09 South Dakota State women’s basketball team spent 14 weeks in the USA Today Coaches Poll and 10 weeks in the Associated Press poll.