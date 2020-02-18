SPORTS BRIEFS: USD women up to No. 15 in USA Today poll

USD women up to No. 15
VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota women’s basketball team continues its climb up the USA Today Coaches Poll to No. 15 in the latest poll.
No. 15 South Dakota (24-2, 13-0 Summit League) is one of 12 teams in the nation that remain undefeated in conference play this season. The Coyotes are one win away from clinching a share of the regular-season title and two from winning it outright.
Both of South Dakota’s rankings this week – No. 20 in the Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches poll – mark program highs.
This marks South Dakota’s 12th consecutive week in the USA Today Coaches Poll, while the Coyotes have been ranked in the AP Top 25 for eight weeks this season.
The 2019-20 Coyotes have put together the second-most appearances in a season by a Summit team. The 2008-09 South Dakota State women’s basketball team spent 14 weeks in the USA Today Coaches Poll and 10 weeks in the Associated Press poll.
South Dakota hosts North Dakota State in its annual Pink Game at 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Coyotes are auctioning off four jerseys, matching the numbers of the four Coyote seniors, with funds raised to be donated to the Dakota Hospital Foundation. Visit GoYotes.com/auctions to place your bids.
USD's Senior gets 2nd honor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota freshman Brithton Senior has been named the Summit League Indoor Track Athlete of the Week. This marks his second award of the year.
Hailing from Hanover, Jamaica, Senior has made a name for himself in his inaugural season with the Coyotes. He tied the South Dakota program record for the 60-meter hurdles, set by his hurdles coach Teivaskie Lewin in 2015, with a clocking of 7.77 seconds this weekend.
Senior won the race at the Iowa State Classic, topping a field filled with runners from Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Tulsa, Northern Iowa and Illinois State. His time was two-hundredths of a second faster than his previous best.
Senior leads the Summit League and ranks 21st in the NCAA in the 60-meter hurdles this season.
WSC's Neumann earns NSIC award
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College senior shortstop C.J. Neumann was awarded the Northern Sun Conference Baseball Player of the Week following his performance in a three-game series over the weekend at Southwest Baptist. It marks the second straight week that a Wildcat baseball player received NSIC honors as junior Andrew Hanson was named the NSIC Baseball Player of the Week last week to open the season.
Neumann hit .700 in three games going 7-for-10 at the plate with two doubles and six runs scored. Neumann recorded three multi-hit games, highlighted by a 3-for-3 game with two RBIs and two runs scored in Sunday’s 8-5 win at Southwest Baptist. Neumann also went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in a 7-4 10-inning win over the Bearcats and was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Monday’s 8-7 extra inning loss at Southwest Baptist.
For the season, Neumann is batting .429 (9-for-21) with four doubles and a team-high 10 runs scored for the Wildcats.