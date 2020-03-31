SPORTS BRIEFS: USD's Ciara Duffy named Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year

Duffy named Mid-Major Player of the Year
HOPEWELL, N.J. -- South Dakota senior Ciara Duffy has been named the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats on Tuesday.
This marks the latest postseason award to roll in for the senior. Duffy received honorable mention All-America recognition from the Associated Press, was named the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year and voted the Summit League Player of the Year. She is a three-time Academic All-American as well, garnering a spot on the first team for the second-straight season.
Duffy averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game this season. She graduates as the only player in program history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists.
Duffy wraps up her career third on USD’s career scoring charts with 1,793 points.
The Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award, in its inaugural season, is designed to recognize the nation’s best mid-major player in women’s basketball. The award is named for South Dakota basketball legend Becky Hammon, who became the first full-time coach in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. Hammon spent 16 years playing in the WNBA and her last eight with the San Antonio Stars, where her number was retired in 2016. She was a six-time WNBA All-Star.
Duffy and Hammon share the same hometown in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Duffy tallied 10 games with more than 20 points. Duffy shot 50 percent from the field, 42.6 percent from 3-point range and 80.8 percent from the stripe. She ranked in the league’s top-10 for all three categories.
No. 17/11 South Dakota finished the season 30-2, went undefeated in the Summit League regular season with an average 32-point margin of victory, and captured the Summit League Tournament title. The Coyotes became the first team in Summit League history to run the table in the regular season and win the tournament.
UNI football hires two coaches
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- UNI head coach Mark Farley rounded out his coaching staff for the 2020 season. Farley tabbed college football veteran Shawn Watson as an offensive assistant who will coach quarterbacks and former Nebraska quarterback and Youngstown State assistant Joe Ganz as the wide receivers coach.
Watson joins the Panthers from the University of Georgia where he was an offensive quality control coach for the 2019 season. Before his time at Georgia, he was the offensive coordinator at Pitt. He has also been the offensive coordinator at Colorado, Nebraska and Louisville, and held positions at nine total power five schools.
He was the head coach at his alma mater Southern Illinois from 1994-1996.
Ganz comes to UNI from Youngstown State where he was the quarterbacks coach for the Penguins for the past two seasons. Prior to coaching QBs, he guided the tight ends at YSU.
Pettit selected for NU HOF
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Former Nebraska volleyball coach Terry Pettit is the first announced member of the upcoming Nebraska Hall of Fame Class.
Pettit coached the Nebraska volleyball team for 23 seasons from 1977 to 1999. He is the fourth coach to be enshrined in the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame, joining football coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne and men’s gymnastics head coach Francis Allen.
He was also instrumental in building a Husker program that ranks among the top three programs in NCAA history in NCAA Tournament appearances (Third - 38), NCAA Tournament wins (Second - 116) and NCAA championships (Third with five).
In his 23-year career, Pettit led Nebraska to 21 conference titles and the 1995 national championship. He was a two-time national and nine-time conference coach of the year. His .820 career winning percentage (694-148-12) ranks seventh among all coaches in NCAA Division I history. In 2009, he was inducted into the American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
