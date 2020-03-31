SPORTS BRIEFS: USD's Ciara Duffy named Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year

Duffy named Mid-Major Player of the Year

HOPEWELL, N.J. -- South Dakota senior Ciara Duffy has been named the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats on Tuesday.

This marks the latest postseason award to roll in for the senior. Duffy received honorable mention All-America recognition from the Associated Press, was named the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year and voted the Summit League Player of the Year. She is a three-time Academic All-American as well, garnering a spot on the first team for the second-straight season.

Duffy averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game this season. She graduates as the only player in program history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists.

Duffy wraps up her career third on USD’s career scoring charts with 1,793 points.