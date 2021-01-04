SPORTS BRIEFS: USD's Hannah Sjerven named Summit League Player of the Week

USD's Sjerven named Player of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior center Hannah Sjerven has been named the Summit League Player of the Week. Sjerven was also named the College Sports Madness National Mid-Major Player of the Week.
This marks Sjerven’s second Summit honor of the season and the fourth in her career.
Sjerven averaged 24 points and 9.5 rebounds in a pair of weekend games against Denver to open the Summit slate. She added 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and four assists in limited minutes against Midland on Wednesday. She shot 71.4 percent from the field during the week and reached 1,000 collegiate points on her final bucket of the weekend.
Sjerven is all over the national ranking this season. She’s ranked seventh in the nation for total blocks (23), 10th for field-goal percentage (.663), 20th for total rebounds (87) and 20th for total points (172). Sjerven leads the Summit in each of those categories. She also ranks in the nation’s top-20 for free throws made and attempted.
South Dakota returns to action with league newcomer Kansas City at 2 p.m. Friday. The teams will play back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.
WSC's Norling earns NSIC weekly honor
Wayne State's Erin Norling was named the Northern Sun Conference South Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Monday following her play in two weekend road games at Northern State. It’s the first time this season and third time overall that Norling has received NSIC Player of the Week honors.
Norling averaged an NSIC-best 21.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game over the weekend in helping the Wildcats split a season opening road series at Northern State. She recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds Saturday against the Wolves and followed that with a 28-point performance Sunday in leading the Wildcats to an 81-73 win at NSU. Norling moved into 11th place on the all-time scoring list at WSC with 1,378 career points.
Wayne State, 1-1 on the season, hosts Concordia-St. Paul Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. to open NSIC South Division play this weekend at Rice Auditorium in Wayne.
Nebraska men's game postponed
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The men’s basketball game between Nebraska and Purdue scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5, in West Lafayette, Ind., is being postponed. The universities mutually agreed to the postponement out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff. The two schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game.
Iowa's Lee to be presented Hodge trophy
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa head coach Tom Brands and two-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee will host a news conference at the McCord Indoor Club Level of the Iowa Football Press Box on Tuesday at 1 p.m. (CT). Brands will address the upcoming 2021 season for the top ranked Hawkeyes, and representatives from WIN Magazine will present Lee the 2020 Hodge Trophy.
Lee was named winner of the 2020 WIN Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s most dominant college wrestler, on March 31, 2020. He earned 51 of a possible 56 first-place votes and became the third Hawkeye to win the award since its inception in 1995. Mark Ironside was honored in 1998 and Brent Metcalf earned the award in 2008. Ironside and Metcalf were both NCAA champions.
Lee dominated the 125-pound weight class in 2020, outscoring opponents, 234-18. He scored bonus points in 17 of 18 wins, recorded four first-period falls and nine technical falls, and averaged 5.0 team points per match.
Lee was 18-0 overall last season. He won his first conference title, was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Year, the AAU James E. Sullivan Award winner and the NCAA Most Dominant Wrestler. He was the top-seed at 125 pounds and going for his third straight national title before the 2020 NCAA Championships were called off March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.