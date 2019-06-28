WSC adds beach volleyball
WAYNE, Neb. -- Beach volleyball (formerly known as sand) will be the latest varsity sport offered by Wayne State College athletic. Wayne State College will compete in the NCAA’s National Collegiate Division for Beach Volleyball. Beach volleyball will be the second female sport added at Wayne State College in recent weeks, joining the return of women’s golf that was announced June 19.
The addition of beach volleyball will add approximately 15 female student athlete opportunities to the Wildcat athletic program and becomes the ninth female sport at Wayne State College and 15th sport overall in the Wayne State athletic department. The Wildcat beach volleyball team will consist primarily of the same student-athletes that compete in fall indoor volleyball.
Beach volleyball is one of the fastest growing sports in NCAA history and was taken off of the emerging NCAA sports list in 2015 and became an NCAA Championship sport. According to the American Volleyball Coaches Association 221 colleges in NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA and Junior Colleges will sponsor a varsity women’s beach volleyball program in the 2019-20 school year. Wayne State College will compete as an independent member of National Collegiate Beach Volleyball and joins the University of Nebraska as the only other school in the state of Nebraska to have a beach volleyball program. WSC becomes the 18th program in NCAA Division II to have beach volleyball.
Beach volleyball consists of two player teams with dual matches featuring five pairs from each team. The school that wins three matches first is the winner with each match consisting of three sets with first to 21 winning the first two sets and a third set to 15 points.
Kneifl and assistant coach Kim DePew will serves as coaches for the new program.
Wayne State College is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and will now be offering 15 varsity sports (six male and nine female) in the 2019-20 season.
USD's Anderson tabbed academic All-American
AUSTIN, Texas -- South Dakota junior Zack Anderson was voted to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Division I Men’s Track & Field third team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Anderson’s junior campaign included qualifying for both NCAA Championships and sweeping the Summit League Championships in the high jump. He broke the indoor and outdoor Summit League meet records, jumping a personal best of 7 feet, 4.25 inches, at the outdoor championship. Anderson found consistency in the high jump this year with 16 leaps above 7 feet. He also surpassed 7-2.5 (2.20m) six times in 2019.
A native of Parker, South Dakota, Anderson is a two-time second-team All-American in the high jump. He carries a 3.65 grade-point average as a physical education major.
Anderson becomes the first men’s track and field member to be named an Academic All-American since 2015. Across all sports, South Dakota boasts 48 Academic All-Americans who have combined to earn 60 Academic All-America honors.