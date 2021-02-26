SPORTS BRIEFS: Wayne State's postseason run axed by COVID-19 protocols

NSIC MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wayne State's run in NSIC ends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Wayne State's men's basketball team will not be allowed to compete in the semifinal round of the Northern Sun Conference men's basketball tournament Saturday, advancing Minnesota-Moorhead to the title game.

The Wildcats won their opening round game 73-70 over St. Cloud State Thursday evening but will not be allowed to play their semifinal round game on Saturday due to NSIC COVID-19 protocols.

Minnesota-Moorhead won a double-overtime thriller over 73-61 Minnesota State and were to face the Wildcats at 4 p.m. Saturday.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Coe hands BVU first conference loss

STORM LAKE Iowa - Coe handed Buena Vista 25-19, 25-15, 25-13 in an American Rivers Conference women's volleyball match played at Siebens Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Kate Tidman had a match-high 12 rebounds to lead Coe (2-1). Sydney McLaren and Rachel Brockney each had eight kills to lead the BVU attack. Taylor Wedemeyer had 25 assists and Molly Bense eight digs for the Beavers (2-1).

