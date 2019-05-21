Winnebago's Wingett joins SDSU
South Dakota State men's basketball head coach Eric Henderson announced the addition of David Wingett Tuesday afternoon. Wingett, a transfer from Memphis, will enroll at SDSU in fall 2019.
Wingett spent the 2018-19 season with the Tigers, appearing in four November contests before suffering a season-ending injury. He is a graduate of Winnebago (Nebraska) High School and scored more than 2,200 points in his career, leaving as Nebraska's second-highest prep scorer, all-time. Wingett averaged 20.8 points and 4.9 rebounds for his high school career and helped his team to the 2015 Class C-1 state championship.
Prior to Memphis, the 6-7 guard spent a post-graduate season at Bull City Prep Academy (Durham, North Carolina), where he averaged 25.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.
A member of the Winnebago Tribe, the left-handed shooter will enroll as a sophomore academically at South Dakota State.
USD wins Commissioner's Cup
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota used top-three finishes in 13 of 16 sports to win its first Summit League Commissioner’s Cup announced Tuesday by the League office. The Coyotes also won their fourth consecutive Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award.
The Coyotes totaled 90 points while participating in 16 of 19 Summit League sports, one point more than South Dakota State and 10 points more than third-place finisher North Dakota State. It was the wide margin in the women’s standings that pushed USD to the top. The Coyotes placed first or second in seven of 10 women’s sports, generating 62 points. North Dakota State was second in the women’s race with 49 points.
In addition to winning its fifth consecutive women’s cross country crown, the Coyotes finished in second place of the standings in eight other sports: women’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, softball and volleyball. Four other teams placed third including men’s cross country, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s tennis.
The Commissioner’s Cup is given annually to the member institution that collects the most combined points in relationship to placement in league-sponsored sports between its men’s and women’s athletic programs, while the All-Sports Awards are given to the institutions that accumulate the most points in men’s sports and women’s sports. The men’s award is named for former Valparaiso Director of Athletics Dr. William Steinbrecher, who guided the Crusaders from 1979-2004, while the women’s award is named for former Western Illinois Director of Athletics Dr. Helen Smiley, who headed WIU’s athletic program from 1994-2001.
Iowa's Bohannon sidelined
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon will undergo a hip scope on Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Bohannon will be out for an indefinite period of time and will be revaluated throughout the summer and fall as he goes through rehab.
Bohannon (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) suffered the injury early his junior season and managed the injury until the end of the season. The senior attempted to avoid surgery with rest and rehab this spring, but after further discussions with medical staff, family, and coaches, it was decided that surgery was the best course of action.
A third-team All-Big Ten performer last season, Bohannon was credited with a team-best 118 assists, becoming just the seventh Hawkeye to register three 100-assist seasons. The native of Marion, Iowa, is one of 10 Division I basketball players since 1992 to total at least 79 3-pointers and 118 assists in each of his first three seasons.
As a junior, Bohannon ranked third on the team in scoring (11.6 ppg) and led the Big Ten in free throw accuracy during league play. Bohannon is Iowa’s all-time leader in 3-point field goals made (264).