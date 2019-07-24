Morningside's Jager named GPAC AD of the Year
SIOUX CITY – Tim Jager of Morningside College has been selected as the 2018-19 Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Athletic Director of the Year. The award is voted on by the league’s athletic directors.
Jager has been athletic director at Morningside College for seven years after serving as head wrestling coach for the Mustangs. Under Jager’s leadership the Morningside won the 2018-19 GPAC All-Sports Trophy. Morningside has won the GPAC All-Sports Trophy five of the last seven years. The Mustangs placed eighth in the final 2018-19 NAIA Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup Standings.
In 2011, he was the recipient of the GPAC Coach of Character Award and is the past president of the NAIA Wrestling Coaches Association. He was GPAC Athletic Director of the Year in 2017.
Jager and his wife Robin are the guardians of Latrell (13), Devaughn (9), and Ametria (8) and live in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.
East's Parker given city accommodation
Myerra Parker competed at the Down Under Sports track competition in Australia and was given an accommodation from the city for the trip.
The Sioux City East athlete was part of the sprint medley team that finished in sixth place in Class 4A at the state meet.
USD promotes Bathke, brings back Duffy
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota deputy athletics director Mike West is pleased to announce the promotion of Kelsey Bathke to Assistant Athletic Director, Marketing & Fan Engagement and the hiring of Jarren Duffy as the Director of Athletic Marketing & Promotions.
Bathke has been with USD since January as the director of video production. In her new role, she will oversee marketing and ticketing along with retaining her day-to-day responsibilities of overseeing athletic video production.
Prior to USD athletics, the Mitchell, South Dakota, native spent three years at Maryland as the assistant director of video production. She planned, executed and reviewed all creative video content for social media, in-venue and web distribution. She also traveled with the Terrapins’ men’s basketball, football and volleyball teams to shoot competition footage.
A 2015 graduate of Nebraska, Bathke interned with HuskerVision, Nebraska’s video department, and worked directly with the Husker women’s basketball and volleyball programs to create content.
Duffy, a native of Huron, South Dakota, is a two-time graduate of USD. He double-majored as an undergraduate earning a bachelor of business administration in marketing and a bachelor of science in sport marketing and media in May of 2017. He completed his master of arts in communications this past May, which he began as a graduate assistant in the USD marketing office.
Duffy spent the past year as an associate for athletics marketing at Iowa State. He oversaw the marketing, fan engagement, sponsorship activation, gameday presentation and promotional efforts for the Cyclones’ soccer, gymnastics and softball teams. He also managed gameday experiences for football and men’s basketball.
Under his watch, soccer and gymnastics attendance increased by over 10 percent while softball set a program record for total season and average game attendance.
He also planned and created content for the Cyclone athletic social media accounts, ranking in the top-10 of all Power 5 schools in total interactions from October 2018 to March 2019.
He began his marketing career at USD as a graduate assistant working directly with soccer, softball and track & field while assisting in all Coyote sports. He also worked with the USD marketing office as a student including coordination of gameday presentation during the 2016 Summit League Outdoor Track & Field Championships.