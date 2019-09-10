USD's Jurgens, Wiedenfeld earn Summit honors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- A pair of South Dakota sophomores in Madison Jurgens and Maddie Wiedenfeld have been named Summit League Athletes of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Jurgens, the setter, takes home Offensive Player of the Week honors after earning tourney MVP accolades at the recently completed Kangaroo Klassic in Kansas City. Wiedenfeld, meanwhile, has been named the Defensive Player of the Week.
Jurgens contributed 105 assists in the three matches, good for 11.67 per set. The Summit League leader in assists per set (10.96) also chipped in eight kills, seven service aces and 21 digs as a full six-rotation player for the Coyotes.
The Coyotes, now 6-1, hit .319 as a team over the course of the three matches, 3-0 sweeps over Tulsa, Kansas City and Louisiana Tech.
Wiedenfeld had a strong weekend at the net as part of a blocking unit from South Dakota that averaged 3.06 blocks per set. Wiedenfeld, who ranks eighth nationally in blocks per set (1.82), was personally responsible for 15 block assists while also chipping in 26 kills offensively.
The Coyotes host the South Dakota Classic on Friday and Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Other teams competing will be UC Davis, Wyoming and Iowa.
USD's Ripperda earns Summit XC honor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota junior Abby Ripperda has been named the Summit League Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week for the period ended Sept. 8.
Ripperda garners the league’s weekly honor for the first time of her career. The junior is in the midst of a breakout fall, leading the Coyotes at back-to-back meets to open the season. Ripperda took home her first collegiate cross country meet title last Friday in winning the Augustana Twilight.
Ripperda completed the 5,000-meter Yankton Trail Park course in 16 minutes, 47 seconds, to set a new Augustana Twilight meet record. The time is two seconds faster than her 5,000-meter track personal best and more than two minutes faster than she ran at the same meet a year ago.
The Coyotes added its fourth-consecutive team title at the Augustana Twilight behind Ripperda’s individual win. USD scored 40 points to outdo runner-up Nebraska by 27.
South Dakota cross country is back in action on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Woody Greeno Invitational held at Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska.
UNI moves into top-10
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- UNI football jumped into the top 10 in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top-12 Poll and held steady at 11th in the FCS STATS Top-25 poll released Monday.
The Panthers are coming off an impressive 34-14 win over Southern Utah Saturday that saw UNI open the game on a 34-0 run before SUU scored a pair of touchdowns in the final 16 minutes of game time.
UNI was previously ranked 12th in the coaches poll and jumped two spots. The STATS poll saw the Panthers remain at No. 11, but make significant movement in the votes. Last week UNI notched 1,884 points, but after the win over Southern Utah, the Panthers recorded 2,221 points.
UNI has a bye week this week before hosting Idaho State on Sept. 21 in the UNI-Dome.