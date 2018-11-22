SIOUX CITY – Yes, St. Xavier may have done top-ranked Morningside a favor by knocking off second-ranked Marian in upset-filled first round of the NAIA football playoffs.
But don’t think for one second that St. Xavier hasn’t grabbed the full attention of Mustang Coach Steve Ryan and his staff. Morningside (12-0) hosts St. Xavier (9-3) in a quarterfinal contest at noon Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
The Mustangs, making their 15th consecutive postseason appearance, advanced with a 49-20 win over Rocky Mountain (Mont.) last weekend, while St. Xavier surprised previously unbeaten Marian, 34-21.
Chicago-based St. Xavier avenged an earlier one-sided loss to Marian on a wacky Saturday that saw the Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 teams fall.
Ryan, the Great Plains Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, liked what he saw in Morningside’s seventh consecutive first-round triumph. The Mustangs are in the quarterfinals for the 13th time in the last 15 seasons.
“I didn’t think we necessarily finished the game well in terms of sustained drives to end the day,” Ryan said. “I thought we turned the ball over a little too much, so from an offensive standpoint and didn’t consistently play well every drive. We were hot for awhile, but kind of went stagnant in the second and fourth quarters.”
The Mustangs rang up 21 points in both the first and third quarters, but didn’t score in the second and tallied seven points in the fourth.
That’s nitpicking, however, as Morningside boasts the most powerful offense in the country, leading the way in points per game (55.8), passing (390.3) and pass efficiency.
Trent Solsma passed for four touchdowns and ran for another while Connor Niles had three first-quarter touchdown receptions against Rocky Mountain. Solsma leads the NAIA with 368.3 passing yards per game while Niles has 122 catches for 2,133 yards, both tops in the nation.
Ryan, though, said his team will need all of that production against St. Xavier on Saturday.
“It’s easy to look at the start of their season (2-3) but No. 1, they’re young and No. 2 they lost three early games to Marian, St. Francis (Ind.) and Illinois State,” Ryan said. “That’s a murderer’s row. It shows you where they’re at now, they lost to Marian earlier and beat them last week so they’ve obviously put themselves into a position where they’re a top team.”
Saturday’s game is a rematch of a quarterfinal last season that Morningside won in dominating fashion, 52-7, at Olsen Stadium.
St. Xavier began the season 2-3 but has reeled off seven wins in a row, thanks mainly to a potent offense that averages 31.7 points per game. The Cougars’ pass offense is ninth in the NAIA, averaging 287 yards per contest.
Justin Hunniford replaced injured Alex Martinez as the starting quarterback in the fifth game of the season and went on to earn Mid-States Football Association Midwest League offensive player of the year honors.
Hunniford, who is 11-0 as a starter, has passed for 2,501 yards and 23 touchdowns for the MSFA Midwest League champions. He threw for 335 yards in a 34-21 win over Marian while Vance McShane had 114 rushing yards and a touchdown.
“Their quarterback is playing outstanding and have a load of wide receiver weapons,” Ryan said. “They have a slew of guys that they can throw the ball to and they’re throwing it to them very effectively.
“Defensively I think they have 50 sacks on the year, that’s unbelievable.”
Harold Davis ranks sixth in the nation with 1,168 receiving yards and seventh with 71 receptions. Nick Czeszewski was an all MSFA first team pick (805 yards, 6 TDs) while Chris Simmons and Elliott Pipkin are two more dangerous receivers.
Morningside’s Arnijae “A.P.” Ponder had his eighth game of 100 or more yards rushing with 131 on 23 carries against Rocky Mountain.
“AP has quietly had a great year,” Ryan said. “He catches the ball well and ran it well and everything kind of went well for him last week.”
The Mustangs also have the top defense in NAIA football, allowing 237.3 yards per game. Xavier Spann’s six interceptions rank seventh nationally. Twins Joel and Jacob Katzer headline a stellar linebacking corps and at least four different players have recorded at least four sacks, led by linebacker Chase Nelson with six.
Morningside will have no problem focusing on St. Xavier, but that’s what a veteran team with eyes on a national championship needs to do.
“This is a great group of guys to coach and they do a great job preparing,” Ryan said. “We realize how well our defense is playing and for us to go far we need that out of our defense.
“We have to make sure we take care of the football. We turned it over a couple times on Saturday and our defense really played stout so it didn’t come back to hurt us. They have the ability to create big plays and we do, too. We have to find ways to make sure we’re creating big plays and minimizing the number of big plays they have.”
The other three quarterfinal matchups are Dickinson State (N.D.) at Kansas Wesleyan, Concordia (Mich.) at Benedictine (Kan.) and Baker (Kan.) at St. Francis (Ind.).