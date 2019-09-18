LINCOLN, Neb. — Two-time national player Kathryn Plummer had 19 kills to lead the Stanford volleyball team to a four-set win against Nebraska on Wednesday in a rare No. 1 vs. No. 2 match during the nonconference season.
Plummer added four ace serves in the second-ranked Cardinals’ 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16 win at the Devaney Sports Center.
So Nebraska’s time at the No. 1 spot will probably be short-lived. The loss ended Nebraska’s 7-0 start to the season but gives the Huskers a gauge for the level they have to go to over the next 10 weeks before the NCA Tournament.
In a match between the winners of the last four national championships combined, with two apiece, there were some moments of great back-and-forth play.
In the sets that Nebraska lost the Huskers was done in by giving up long scoring runs of 6-0 (first set) and 5-0 (third set) and 7-0 (fourth set).
Stanford had a .304 hitting percentage, and Nebraska hit just .150. The Huskers were aced seven times, and had just two aces.
Freshman outside hitter Kendall Kipp added nine kills for Stanford. Right-side hitter Audriana Fitzmorris had eight kills. Libero Morgan Hentz was again great, and had 22 digs.
Madi Kubik had 14 kills, but hit just .087. Lexi Sun, Jazz Sweet and Lauren Stivrins had nine kills apiece.
Stanford was playing its fourth straight top-10 opponent, while Nebraska’s young team hadn’t been tested like that, and will still need some time to learn to win without two of the best Huskers ever in Mikaela Foecke and Kenzie Maloney.