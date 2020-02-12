Stanley Umude leads USD to home win

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota men's basketball team opened up the second half on an 11-4 run Wednesday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center en route to an 85-72 win over Western Illinois.

The Coyotes led 35-31 at halftime.

Then, to start the second half, Stanley Umude, Triston Simpson and Tyler Hagedorn scored to get that 11-2 run. Hagedorn scored five points — a layup and a 3-pointer — to bolt the run.

Then, the Coyotes went on a mini 10-4 run halfway through the second half to grow their lead. In that run, Umude connected on seven free throws.

Umude led USD with 28 points. He made 10 of 13 shots and went 8-for-9 from the stripe.

Hagedorn's six field goals helped him score 16 points, and Simpson scored 15 for the Coyotes.

Both teams attempted 58 shots, but South Dakota made 31. WIU made just 25.

Western Illinois had two men score 20-plus points. Kobe Webster hit 12 baskets for a 29-point game. Zion Young scored 21.

