State football championships, winter high school/college events to see spectator limitation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Again, this applies to the IHSAA state football championships at the UNI-Dome.

Spectators may also only be present during the time that student or the student's team is participating in the game or competition. Plus there has to be at least six feet of physical distance between each group of spectators.

The second order of Section D involves masks. Student-athletes who are participating in the game or competition are not required to wear a mask but all spectators over the age of two are required to wear a mask or other face covering the games or competitions.

The proclamation also covers non-high school, collegiate and professional sports.

In Section C of Gatherings is listed as 'Sporting and recreational gatherings.' This section states that "except for high school, collegiate, or professional sporting or recreational gatherings, all sporting or recreational gatherings of any size are prohibited." This includes youth and adult group sporting and recreational activities, including but not limited to group swimming lessons, swim teams, dancing, gymnastics and organized basketball games. It does not prohibit individual sporting and recreational activities.