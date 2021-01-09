Steve Prohm 'embarrassed' by Iowa State's 91-64 loss to Texas Tech

AMES, Iowa — History wasn’t made at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday, but it was darn close.

Iowa State lost to No. 18 Texas Tech 91-64, to fall to 0-5 in the Big 12. The 27-point loss was the third worst in Hilton Coliseum history to a Big 12 team.

Last season, the Cyclones lost to the Red Raiders by 30 points, which was the biggest loss in Hilton Coliseum history against a conference foe.

“Not really much to say other than they came in here and kicked our tail," coach Steve Prohm said. "I’m really disappointed and embarrassed.”

Iowa State was on track to lose by that number again on Saturday until Jalen Coleman-Lands hit a three in the final minute. The Red Raiders also played their subs for the last five minutes.

Maybe the most unfortunate part for the Cyclones was there was reason for optimism heading into the game against Texas Tech after playing Baylor and Texas, two top-5 teams, down to the wire.