Steve Prohm wants to see defensive consistency from Iowa State

AMES — Earlier in the season Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said there were three games he had circled as the mentally toughest games for his team to get.

The first was Northern Illinois, which came after Iowa State’s first power-5 road trip of the season to Oregon State. And the second was Kansas City, which was after the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and before the Seton Hall game. Iowa State won both of those games handily.

The third is Iowa State’s game at noon Sunday against IPFW in Hilton Coliseum. The game comes after the Iowa game and is the last game before Christmas.

But it might be a little easier than Prohm originally thought for his team to prepare for.

“We got humbled against Iowa. All of us,” Prohm said. “We got embarrassed. From that standpoint, as a competitor and a winner, that’s going to get you up and ready to go.”

Prohm said they had several great practices after the Iowa game and they believe they’ve identified the problem — defensive consistency.

Iowa State has used the 10 days between games to refine the defense.