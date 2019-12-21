Steve Prohm wants to see defensive consistency from Iowa State

AMES — Earlier in the season Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said there were three games he had circled as the mentally toughest games for his team to get.
The first was Northern Illinois, which came after Iowa State’s first power-5 road trip of the season to Oregon State. And the second was Kansas City, which was after the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and before the Seton Hall game. Iowa State won both of those games handily.
The third is Iowa State’s game at noon Sunday against IPFW in Hilton Coliseum. The game comes after the Iowa game and is the last game before Christmas.
But it might be a little easier than Prohm originally thought for his team to prepare for.
“We got humbled against Iowa. All of us,” Prohm said. “We got embarrassed. From that standpoint, as a competitor and a winner, that’s going to get you up and ready to go.”
Prohm said they had several great practices after the Iowa game and they believe they’ve identified the problem — defensive consistency.
Iowa State has used the 10 days between games to refine the defense.
“We have to be better on the defensive end of the floor,” Prohm said. “If you look at our offensive numbers outside of 3-point shooting and offensive rebounding, they’re at the top. We’re averaging right at 80 points per game. We have to get better defensively. We have to rebound better, get back in transition and make tougher plays.
“Toughness, energy focus, attention to detail, rebounding, ball-screen defense — go down the line against Iowa, we weren’t very good at any of it. The weird part is, three days before against Seton Hall, we were terrific. It’s about consistency.”
The problem isn’t that Iowa State doesn’t have the guys — they are clearly athletic enough to do it — it’s just about doing it.
“It’s something we have to figure out,” Tyrese Haliburton said. “I don’t know if there’s an exact solution, but we have to figure it out day-by-day. I don’t know if there's a real answer — we can do it when we want to just look at Seton Hall. We can do it when we want to, we just have to want to do it for 40 minutes every game.”
One of the only areas Iowa State is good in defensively is blocking shots — and that’s almost entirely because of sophomore George Conditt.
“The one area we’re doing a great job in is blocking shots, so there’s no reason we should be giving up a bunch of threes,” Prohm said. “We should have great ball pressure and get guys off the 3-point line because we have guys like George that can block shots and makes it tough to finish.”