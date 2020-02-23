Steven M. Sipple: Ahman Green loves playing video games, and now he's coaching a college esports team

There's a flourishing world out there -- the video-game world -- of which some of us have only scant knowledge.
But former Nebraska running back Ahman Green exists in that world on a daily basis. He finds joy and comfort in that world. Thrives in that world.
Now, he coaches in that world.
"Even though we're playing games, we're not messing around," says the 43-year-old Green, who's in his first week as the first-ever head coach of Lakeland (Wis.) University's startup esports program.
"We're playing games, but we're serious here," he says.
Green, who ranks third on Nebraska's all-time rushing list with 3,880 rushing yards (6.8 per carry) from 1995-97, was busy in his office this week preparing to recruit his first team. He has a budget to hire assistant coaches. And get this: Lakeland is renovating an existing 3,000-square foot space on its campus where its esports team will practice and compete. The space will feature 18 gaming stations, six consoles, a lounge area and space for spectators.
Yes, spectators. Guess this stuff is serious.
The school's co-ed team will debut this fall and be a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), which serves as the governing body to more than 150 colleges and universities and sets standards for eligibility and conduct for collegiate esports. According to NACE's website, Midland University and Bellevue University are the only Nebraska universities among the 150-plus members.
You have free articles remaining.
Yeah, this is a thing. Green fully understands if some folks (especially 50-somethings such as yours truly) don't fully grasp the magnitude of the video-game world in which he's immersed. He understands why some folks may react with surprise when they learn that his first coaching job is in esports and not in the sport in which he achieved fame.
"People above my age-range usually are like, 'Oh, my God, this is real?'" Green told me earlier this week. "I'm like, 'Yeah, it's real.' There are professional leagues where young adults can earn a career playing certain games -- Madden, FIFA (soccer), NHL. Call of Duty just started an international league."
Green, the Green Bay Packers' all-time leading rusher, will recruit his team members by combing nearby esports arenas, which he likens to bowling centers in that there's a place for both casual players and serious ones. He'll also comb high schools in Wisconsin for players. He knows his way around this world. After all, he volunteered as an esports coach at Bay Port High School near Green Bay.
"Before that, I was already in the industry networking, going to video-game conventions ... just meeting and connecting the dots with certain people in the industry to help build my knowledge of sponsorship from big companies that look to help gamers continue gaming," Green says. "Now that I'm a head coach, I can actually use these business cards I've collected over the years."
It all makes sense. In interviewing Green, he was as serious about his craft as any head football coach I've ever encountered. If I sound somewhat narrow-minded when it comes to the video-game world, well, Green seemed to understand. You know where I'm going with this. I told Green if kids are playing video games, that means they're not studying or doing physical activity. And get off my lawn.
For his part, Green notes that his gamers will have to fulfill the grade-point-average requirements assigned to all Lakeland University student-athletes. He also plans to include physical training in his coaching repertoire.
"I'm going to throw in an hour a day of physical training," he says. "Get them off the (gaming) chairs. Make sure they have food in their bellies. Then get them in the weight room and have them do some combination of speed and endurance training just to keep their blood flowing so they can not only be in decent shape physically, but also in good overall health condition. That helps focus."
Green was something of a physical marvel in the NFL, suffering only one major injury during his 12-year NFL career. He tore a quadriceps muscle in his right leg in late October 2005 and missed the rest of the season, as the muscle had to be reattached. The next season, he topped 1,000 rushing yards for the sixth (and final) time in his career, which ended in 2009. He finished with 9,205 yards and 60 rushing touchdowns.
He believes, even at age 43, he could still play in the league today. I don't think he was joking at all when he said it. Make no mistake, though, he's thrilled with his position at Lakeland, a job that came about through his friendship with a former Information Technology employee at the university.
"We both are into comic books and video games, and we always meet up at a local restaurant in De Pere (also near Green Bay)," Green says. "We just do what geeks and dorks do when they hang out. We talk about video games and movies and comic books for a couple hours."