Steven M. Sipple: Alberts cares deeply for NU, and that's a great place to start conversation

Bottom line, Alberts expressed support for Frost and said he'll do what he can to help the coach succeed because that's how good ADs operate.

"I believe in Scott and want to be helpful," Alberts said.

You have to think Frost, 12-20 in three seasons, will respect Alberts.

In fact, "Scott expressed to me privately his interest, desire and support of having me in this role," Alberts said. "He wants to go to work together. That's my perspective as well. I think Scott is a tremendous football coach. I think he has a lot of great football coaching ahead of him. My job is to maybe help on some of the periphery. Allow him to do what he does best."

"We'll dive in," the new AD said. "First and foremost, we've got to establish trust."

Alberts emphasized the importance of trust. He mentioned something else that struck me as vitally important.

"I'm a huge believer in Ronnie Green. He's my boss," Alberts said. "But Ted Carter has set an incredible tone for the University of Nebraska. Ted Carter is an incredible leader ... I got to know him a little bit. He happens to be a hockey fan. I got to know him (at UNO games). I got to watch how he interacted with the other (NU) chancellors and his leadership style.

"I believe he's an authentic leader, and I'm willing to follow Ronnie Green, and I'm willing to follow Ted Carter."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0